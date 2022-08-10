Compartir

Do these about me examples work for short bio examples too?

Hi, I’m Ted! Thanks for stopping by my online dating profile. I’m not the best at describing myself, so I reached out to a few friends and asked them to tell me what I’m like so I could share that with you. Here’s what they had to say.

Ted is driven, goal-oriented, and goes after what he wants in life.

Ted is a real catch. He’s caring, dependable, and someone who could really be your rock.

If you want to see if my friends are right or they’re just telling me what I want to hear (kidding), we should chat! Send me a message and let’s start the conversation..

Yes! Even if the section isn’t explicitly called “About Me,” these descriptions of who who are work as a fantastic dating profile template. As long as the section is a spot for you to talk about who you are and what you’re looking for, these short dating profile examples will work well.

Things NOT to Put In Your Online Dating Profile: Bad Examples

Writing the best online dating profile is as much about what you put in your profile as it is about what you choose to leave out. Here are a few things you should never include in your online dating profile. Some of these things should be omitted for safety reasons, some because they aren’t helpful, and some because they’re so overdone.

Never include personally identifiable information. You can share contact information or specific information about things like where you work or where you live after you start a conversation and get to know someone. But you don’t want those things shared with everyone on an online dating site.

Don’t talk about how you hate talking about yourself. EVERYONE and their mother mention Bunu dÃ¼ÅŸÃ¼ndÃ¼m how awkward online dating is and how much they hate talking about themselves in their profile. If it weren’t so overused, it would be something nice to add to your profile. But for the sake of success, leave it out. The only instance where you might be able to hint at it is if you do something like we showed in About Me Example 4 where you get quotes from friends.

Don’t talk about your exes. Here’s an example of a terrible online dating profile. All this does is signal to good men or women that you may have past issues you haven’t worked through yet.

Hi, I’m Shelly and I am looking for a real man. My ex was a piece of garbage and didn’t know how to treat me right. He used to say mean things to me and never respected me. If you are different than that, hit me up, but not if you’re a piece of garbage like he was.

The Goal of Your Dating Profile Sections

As you can see in these dating profile examples, everything is fairly short and simple. Here’s why. The goal is not to tell someone everything about you or everything you’re looking for. The goal is to get to the conversation part of the process where you can start to get to know each other.