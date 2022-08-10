Compartir

11. The World’s Wife by Carol Ann Duffy

“I know you’re no worse than most men but I thought you were better. I never saw you as a man. I saw you as my father.”

Any list of creative writing examples wouldn’t be complete without some dramatic writing. Seeing how Arthur Miller is one of our favorite playwrights, we had to include his breakout hit on this list. Set in an all-American family’s backyard in the summer of 1946, this tragedy manages to communicate family tensions in an unimaginable scale, building up to an intense climax reminiscent of classical drama.

“I know that I’d rather write for myselfthan be dearest, beloved, dark lady, white goddess, etc. etc.In fact, girls, I’d rather be dead.” (from ‘Eurydice’)

This collection by former UK Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy consists of a series of poems that take the form of dramatic monologues. A searching look at women that history has obscured, Duffy’s poems give voice to Shakespeare’s wife, Elvis’s (imagined) twin sister, and the wives of some of history and mythology’s most celebrated men. Bold and creative, this 1999 collection led a feminist literary movement that still has momentum today, and is an invaluable example of using voice to shape one’s creative work.

12. His Dark Materials by Philip Pullman

“We’ll be alive again in a thousand blades of grass, and a million leaves; we’ll be falling in the raindrops and blowing in the fresh breeze; we’ll be glittering in the dew under the stars and the moon out there in the physical world, which is our true home and always was.” (from ‘The Amber Spyglass’)

This children’s trilogy by Philip Pullman has become a modern classic, and for good reason. Like some of the best books for children, it takes its young readers seriously, never dumbing things down but trusting them with great, philosophical questions and ethical dilemmas. Infused with fantasy, magic, and poetic language, it also makes for compulsory reading for any aspiring children’s writer.

13. Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

Speaking of must-read children’s classics, Little Women is also an essential title that has shaped generations of readers. Its protagonists have flaws, but they’re working on growing and improving themselves, and that alone has secured their place in the hearts of millions of readers. As a creative writing example, this is a work that illustrates the power of characterization in driving narrative forward.

14. The Lorax by Dr Seuss

As is common with Dr Seuss, this picture book for children is written entirely in verse. It’s remarkably fun and whimsical, but more than that, it speaks to important issues like pollution and consumerism in child-friendly ways. Rhythmical and passionate, The Lorax is an important read for children and aspiring children’s authors alike.

15. Lost and Found by Oliver Jeffers

Children’s publishing is a truly exciting space, rife with creative writing examples that become instant classics – so we feel that Lost and Found could not be missing from this list. Coupled with beautifully crafted illustrations, this book’s adorable characters act as a guide to the universal themes of loneliness and companionship, as the book urges little readers to be kind to those in need of a friend.

Creative nonfiction

Creative nonfiction is pretty broad: from individual personal essays and memoirs to food, travel, and humor writing, the ‘creative nonfiction’ term applies to anything that does not claim to be fictional (although the rise of autofiction has definitely blurred the boundaries between fiction and nonfiction). With these 10 examples, we hope to show you just how few limits there are when it comes to writing nonfiction.