S. studies when you look at the Systems throughout the Indian Institute away from Technical and a Master’s for the Technologies from the Ohio County College or university

Prior to searching for her MBA, Shani did given that a job planner in the Dell EMC managing the range department’s multimillion-buck budget and co-controlling the company’s ten worker money communities and their twenty-eight internationally chapters.

Shani retains an enthusiastic MBA on the Thunderbird University off Worldwide Management (Honors) and you may a beneficial BSc inside the Applied Math and you may Analytics of Bryant College or university (Summa Jizz Laude). Once finishing each training, Shani is actually inducted into the Mu Sigma Rho National Statistics Prize People this current year in addition to Beta Gamma Sigma Prize Society into the 2015.

Shani try fluent during the Foreign-language, takes on a guitar/ukulele, in fact it is each other a black belt on Shotokan Karate and you may an effective dedicated pilates specialist.

Fits Group

Sharmistha Dubey already serves as the latest Ceo regarding Fits Class, overseeing progress to the portfolio off labels and additionally Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Count, Pairs, A number of Fish, and you may OurTime.

Ahead of the woman newest part, she offered since Suits Group’s Chairman, managing most of the approach, browse invention, and designs across the profile. She plus supported because the Captain Functioning Administrator out-of Tinder, where she added the group you to launched Tinder Gold, an enrollment product which has generated Tinder since the high-grossing low-gaming software all over the world.

Shar also offers offered in numerous jobs over the collection, along with President out of Fits Category Americas, overseeing most of the device, technology, and you may money services within portfolio’s domestic labels; Chief Equipment Manager away from Match; and you will Chief Product Manager and you can EVP of Princeton Review.

Shar registered the business for the 2006 and contains been an option rider from Fits Group’s mergers and you may purchases, money, and you will product strategy during the last fifteen years.

Parexel

Sofia is actually an energetic and versatile professional along with three decades of experience from the pharmaceutical and you will systematic lookup services community. She will bring another mixture of proper considering, combined with confirmed delivery experiences and therefore permit this lady so you can continuously send company overall performance.

Within her most recent role she’s leading the brand new single biggest company transformation in this Parexel, and additionally controlling a small grouping of crucial mix-capability around the globe properties that add and enable the complete business. Before the woman latest role, Sofia keeps contributed a number of industry’s largest global properties, proper account and change work https://datingranking.net/adventure-dating/ you to definitely resulted in high advancements in finest and you will bottom-line growth. These positions has actually spanned round the each other commercial and you can working characteristics, and additionally strategic membership administration, venture management, health-related overseeing, data management, coding, biostatistics, and electronic analysis bring solutions. The lady achievement become high services and you can fiscal growth of proper levels, globalization from several enterprises, expansion toward new areas, rationalization away from created geographies, deployment and adoption of brand new designs, processes, and you will tech.

Sofia is an energetic, practical, real frontrunner who’s not frightened to help you difficulty new status quo. She activates and you can motivates anyone else to follow and you may play her attention and has now a present for choosing the proper leaders, putting her or him on the correct positions, carrying out a strong class culture you to allows other people so you can interact and you may produce their finest efficiency. Sofia highly believes that frontrunners and development of someone is an informed a style of raising organizational results. Inside 2021 she is actually named good PharmaVOICE one hundred really motivating management from the lifestyle science industry, especially for the woman behave as a big difference agent and you may DEI champ.

Born inside the China, raised in Europe and you may operating the the woman doing work lifestyle by Western organizations (along with multiple in the world tasks in america). Sofia thinks this range inside her upbringing and experience features come a tremendous advantage in running high advanced in the world organizations and you will enterprises. She continues to have the newest advantage out of training out-of her around the globe associates, couples, clients, and you will clients day-after-day which can be however when you look at the admiration off just how equivalent someone are indeed despite its social differences.