Compartir

Ilaria Di Carlo try an artwork artist working in brand new fields from experimental film, movies ways and gratification

Jeffrey Erlacher are a poet and children’s publisher away from Denver, CO

She graduated regarding the Fine Arts Academy inside the Rome and you may off the brand new esteemed Central Saint Martin’s for the London. She subsequently learned Flick from the SAE Institute away from Berlin. Their clips was screened and you will provided in the world. She lifetime and performs from inside the Berlin.

Marta Di Francesco is an excellent London area founded artist, investigating the newest visual appeals, merging poetics with password. She looks at electronic name and its own fragmentation, exploring and you may wanting to know they as a consequence of electronic bleed, go out displacement, video clips processing, and also the sculptural quality of amount of time in volumetric visual appeals. Through the woman practice she’s preoccupied on directly to time and you will go out awareness since the a form of opposition, in a situation off distraction. She merges an abstract, important strategy that have a find metaphysical correspondences amongst the notice while the metaverse, creating and you will starting significant artwork pieces and that live-in and you will go over poetry, dancing and you can code, and dealing because of multidisciplinary collaborations to understand more about the new expressions and you may discussions.

Alberto Jose Doctorovich. Beginning 25-May-1962-Buenos Aires-Argentina. Cinematographer specialist after a while lapse. Participating in of a lot documentary programs. Together with advertising campaigns, and you may series. An artistic picture taking and you will an excellent effect photo within the altered time is actually his secure.

Katalin Egely. “I finished inside the Cartoon within the 2013 from the Moholy-Nagy University out of Ways and you can Build within the Budapest, Hungary. Along with quick videos, loans and you will mobile moments to own clips my interest is primarily with the while making audio films. Musical videos are specially inspiring for me given that unlike narrative story-advising I am able to would graphic poetry considering associative photographs. In addition want to focus on moving documentary clips as the having animation you can share the greater number of personal components of a great story.” – KE

Lisa Engelken try a dancer, choreographer and you may manufacturer from Denver. She has performed which have Cleo Parker Robinson Dancing Outfit, Visaversa Dance Buenos Aires, Gesel Mason’s Zero Boundaries and you can Rennie Harris Grassroots Investment. She’s got along with did and you will trained with Alonzo Queen Outlines june program additionally the American Dance Event. She retains a degree within the Personal Step From the Arts from Metropolitan Condition School away from Denver. Lisa have coached at Hudson Valley Conservatory, Peridance Heart during the New york. Currently she’s faculty into Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Clothes, Denver School of the Arts additionally the BBoy Factory. This lady really works is proven in the Bay area Around the globe Hiphop Festival, https://datingranking.net/pl/blackchristianpeoplemeet-recenzja/ Versa Concept Event Los angeles and Breakin’ Discussion Denver. She retains race titles regarding Disciples out-of Funk House Totally free Design Team categories, Stackin’ Stylez 1v1 and you may Strive Bar 1v1. Lisa is actually a social Ambassador into the United states State department from inside the Rap Diplomacy. She’s as well as the maker and you can producer of Hip hop theatre let you know Cracking Barriers plus the Crossover Venture artwork program, teaching show thanks to poetry and you may moving and this premiered inside the Lima, Peru from inside the 2017.

The guy writes for these the guy enjoys therefore the welfare you to definitely flow him, together with tunes and artwork, all of our relationship to one another, traveling and you may day, disability and you will problems and demise-but also chance and you will wholeness hence that-big date lifetime one unfurls in the present moment

Their poetry possess appeared in Midwest Comment, Brushfire, Talking Composing and you may somewhere else. The guy is served by a kids’ unique, The little Castle, that is being released by the Chipper Push towards the Oct eighth. Find out more about his manage jeffreyerlacher and you may Instagram Jeffrey’s poetry explores the common multi-layered details, on formations of the unit and you will music, to your rooted specificity regarding geographical set, system, and term-when you find yourself interacting with so you’re able to and you will from shifting and you can broadening market (or multiverse) i inhabit and tend to be populated from the.