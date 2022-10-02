Compartir

The cable tv guy’s ways: Technician claiming to get results for opportunity Warner cable tv try telling all on Reddit

Anybody saying becoming a period Warner wire technician was spilling secrets on Reddit.

Opportunity Warner wire, the second-largest provider of TV and websites in the usa, informed Quartz that it’s looking at the posts. “We’re not able to examine if this individual is clearly a current or former staff,” a spokesman stated.

Reddit user cableguy_the began an “Ask Me any such thing” (AMA) thread, publishing photo of their ID badge and consistent as proposed proof his job. Their answers to the issues to arrive are really candid. Below are a few features (typos maintained).

On Comcast’s pending exchange period Warner cable tv:

We desire the merger since present people responsible could be the worst in recent background. Many acquiring discharged as a result of impossible metrics. The electricity happens to be fond of customer support staff and removed from people who actually visit the houses and correct problems . It’s chaos while the team is operate like crap IMHO [in my humble view].

About stress between technicians and support service associates:

Yea customer support representatives and techs are combat a conflict that no-one views. We dislike all of them, they hate you. They tell subscribers the thing is the apparatus with regards to rarely was. We determine users just to ignore just what man in the telephone states because it is likely that excellent, he’s got never wired a property, hung a drop or repaired wire.

On what’s truly wrong with your relationship:

Don’t think 50per cent of precisely what the associate about cellphone lets you know. Just schedule the technical. Leave your work. He’s done this before. The representative merely suggestions mobile phones. it is almost NEVER the equipment causing the issue.

From the key to getting better assist:

When a tech comes ,ask for his superiors quantity. Simply tell him it’s just not to lose your but to elevate something. He might call his sup to ensure the cool but that will assist.

On what’s avoiding more quickly net down load rates:

Truly, standard analogue wire. It can take right up sooo a lot bandwidth . 1 channel per regularity vs connecting multiple frequencies to deliver 8 stations for a downstream and 4 for an upstream . Even as we get 100percent electronic tv.. Internet will get quicker. In addition obstruction. If you live around a college it’s the worst . Granny would use their 15 meg for e-mail and searching but younger Johnny university child sucks within the data transfer in your neighborhood making use of netflix and torrenting and games. Yet blendr Zoeken they shell out similar. IMHO what might fix this really is capping facts and offering everyone uncapped rate.

On precisely why splitting their cable connection is actually an awful idea:

Installing a splitter just to attenuate the transmission is actually dumb we actually have things called attenuators which do this without adding unnecessary splitter. But it’s correct that an excessive amount of signal is as terrible as inadequate we name that distortion

On whether this Reddit AMA will cost your their work:

I may be discharged dependent on whom grabs me personally. I might will also get an advantage the so hard to share with because of the means this business is currently organized.

As to how Wi-Fi indicators are unreliable, and can become vanquished by doors and wall space:

Yes best shown. Plaster wall space specially.Solid lumber gates, staying in a basements once the router is found on the 2nd floor or vice versa. Wi-fi try a fickle beast.

On your “broken” cable tv modem:

Yea we discover this much. I’d say in confirmed seasons I would state 5percent of the modems I switched comprise really bad. We do some canine and pony program and simply exchange it anyway. The issue is always not devices appropriate. Modems either jobs or they don’t. There clearly was very little among. These are typically simple units. You will find program users utilizing my personal laptop computer every thing functioning perfectly, then turn returning to her devices and anything visits shit. They nonetheless require a brand new modem..Its insanity.