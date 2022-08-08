Compartir

The top molar cusps are apparently bunoselenomorph

They have a primary and you will straight postprotocrista labially founded. The newest preprotocrista, relatively upright, joins a well-set up parastyle. The fresh new metaconule was a little reduced and that’s huge toward M3. The newest premetaconulecrista in addition to fossae are simple rather than neocrista. Brand new posterior fossa is actually tilted, particularly towards M3. Of upright to the M1, the new postmetaconulecrista gets sigmoidal towards the M3, skipping the fresh metacone. The fresh labial cusps come into the same axis with seemingly straight cristae. The fresh paracone labial rib was salient, however, without anterior groove. There isn’t any metacone labial rib. This new con el fin de-, meso-, and you can metastyles are outstanding. The fresh lingual cingulum is quite weakened so you can missing such as the entostyle.

Brand new submitted framework of the fourth all the way down premolar is common getting derived stem pecoran and you can crown pecoran in which have a properly-developed mesolingual conid and you will rear cristid , . More over, the presence of a tooth outlet on p1 excludes a keen attribution so you’re able to Prodremotherium otherwise Mosaicomeryx . Even when the white teeth are not due to the fact bunoselenodont as with Amphitragulus elegans, this new known specimens have very primitive keeps, such as for example a very less metastylid, a reduced crown, a small postentocristid, and though sideways compacted, bulged lingual cuspids to your all the way down molars. Each one of these functions ban an association so you’re able to sometimes Dremotherium otherwise Bedenomeryx , . Additionally, brand new very small size regarding “Amphitragulus” quercyi was an identifying element for the most recent Oligocene ruminants regarding European countries , , , .

Dremotherium cf. guthi out of Gaimersheim1: step 1 left maxillary limbs on tooth line M1-M3 (SNSB-BSPG 1952II4855). out of Mailhat: 2 leftover P4-M2 (MNHN LIM154). Babameryx engesseri away from Gaimersheim1: step three left fragmentary mandible with m2 (SNSB-BSPG 1952II4818), (a) lingual, (b) labial, and you may (c) occlusal opinions. The size bar are 2 cm.

Holotype introduced specimens suggestions

Holotype. Jehenne (1987) has actually appointed new sample IPHEP LM.1969.MA.forty just like the holotype. This is exactly a limited best maxillary bone with P3-M3 (, Fig. 2), off La Milloque (MP29, France).

Called specimens. Mailhat MNHN LIM154 remaining P4-M2 (so it work, Fig. six.2); Gaimersheim1 SNSB-BSPG 1952II4855 kept maxillary with M1-M3 (that it works, Fig. six.1); SNSB-BSPG 1952II4870 correct m2.

Description

Lower permanent dentition. The reduced molar is extremely poorly preserved. But not, so it huge ruminant and contains a totally selenomorph trigonid. Brand new cristid is elongated while the cuspids was higher on the enamel a bit pleated. The brand new metastylid try well toned.

Upper long lasting dentition. This new P4 are defectively kept. The lingual part was destroyed. The fresh anterolabial cone and also a faltering labial rib. This new prior stylid is actually damaged. New posterior one is quick however, expose. No neocrista blocks the newest fossa. Brand new quadratic upper molars from inside the occlusal examine happen a highly-set-up kupon blk metaconule quite smaller than the newest protocone. New cusps are extremely selenomorph. New preprotocrista as well as the postmetaconulecrista is actually labially centered and you may quite straight. The fresh postprotocrista is actually enough time, extremely curved, and labially dependent. It may be totally remote (SNSB-BSPG 1952II4855) otherwise fused (MNHN LIM154) on the premetaconulecrista. The second concludes within axis of your mesostyle. The latest posterior basin is has a tiny metaconule bend towards M2, huge towards M3. The fresh paracone, having a great paracone rib, additionally the metacone, labially flat and concave, was lined up. The mesostyle and parastyle are very well arranged. They means circular quick columns. The brand new mesostyle is actually large of M1 in order to M3. The new entostyle try weak otherwise absent. There can be none a good lingual cingulum surrounding the protocone neither a metastyle creating a highly-setup cuspid. However, quick anterior and posterior cingula occur.

Talk

That it ruminant is relatively complex in becoming really-selenodont and having no lingual cingula in the upper molars, always found in Lophiomeryx, Gelocus, Iberomeryx, Mosaicomeryx, and you may Babameryx , , , [61–63], . In comparison to Bachitherium, which types lacks an enthusiastic anterior groove for the very big labial paracone rib , , . The learned fossils be much more similar to the state-of-the-art stem Pecora and also to the newest ancient crown Pecora (particularly Amphitragulus, Dremotherium, Bedenomeryx). The brand new tooth is actually a little pleated, while it’s basically smooth inside Prodremotherium. More over, how big is these types of teeth is a lot bigger than inside Prodremotherium regarding dated Quercy collections and you may Pech Desse . Tooth be selenomorph than in “Amphitragulus” and you can Bedenomeryx , , plus the parastyle is not that anteriorly projected than observed to the “Amphitragulus” feningrei , , . Studying the neodiagnosis recommended by Mennecart , these types of fossils become all indicating popular features of Dremotherium. The latest already defined varieties from inside the European countries was D. feignouxi (kind of varieties) and D. guthi , , . The second are some smaller than the type kinds , just as the fossils demonstrated here. D. feignouxi just taken place into the Agenian (MN1-MN2; ), while D. guthi lived from inside the most recent Oligocene (MP28-MP30; ). But not, for the lack of more really-maintained situation, a decisive assignation into kinds is not possible.