22 Apps And Websites For Making Friends (That Actually Work)

There are many apps and websites for making new friends, but which are the best? In this list, we’re going through them and their pros and cons. We only cover apps for making platonic friends.

1. Bumble BFF

Our top pick – Bumble BFF works like Tinder or “ordinary” bumble, but for making friends. I’ve used this app myself in New York City and was surprised at how well it works. However, I can’t speak for its effectiveness in smaller cities. When you sign up, write a comprehensive profile about yourself and what your interests are so that people can paint a picture of you.

Drawbacks – Not as good for getting to know lots of different people. You’ll find many more people on Meetup who you’d never find on the app. This is a great complement to Meetup, however. Another drawback is that you (at the time of this writing) can’t filter for interests. This app’s focus is to meet up in real life. Friended is our recommendation if you’re more interested in developing an online friendship with someone.

2. Friended

The best app if you’re looking for someone to talk to – If you want to talk to someone right now, you can try the “friendship on-demand” app Friended. (Only for iPhone, we’ll update this article if/when the app becomes available on Android.)

Why we think it’s good – Everyone’s here for the same reason – to have someone to talk to. It differs from traditional friend-making apps such as Bumble BFF in that it’s more about talking to like-minded people than meeting up in real life.

Drawbacks – This app isn’t as focused on meeting up with people in real life as the other apps are. If real-life friendship is your only goal, go with one of the other apps in this list.

3. Nextdoor

The best app for super-local socializing – Nextdoor lets you interact with people in your neighborhood. The app is for staying up to date with the latest super-local news, but also to buy, sell, and connect with others. This is a well-reviewed app with a large user-base.

Drawbacks – You will not have the same reach and selection of people as for example Meetup or Bumble BFF.

4. Patook

Patook is our top pick for making friends based on your interests. It’s against the terms of service to flirt, so people who try to use the app for hookups get banned automatically. It also has an option for couples to befriend other couples. The app has a large user base and great reviews. However, the reviews have dwindled the last couple of months. You can try it in combination with BumbleBFF and see which one gives you the best results.

Drawbacks – It doesn’t have the same user base as Bumble BFF. We recommend using it in combination with Bumble BFF

5. Untappd

For drinkers – Untappd is a popular app that lets you browse tons of different kinds of beers, nearby bars and breweries that you could visit. The app’s slogan is “drink socially”, and it describes perfectly what it sets out to do: connect you with people while letting you discover, review and share the local brew.