Compartir

Wilfred Owen: Poems Summation and Research out-of «Disabled»

Their straight back does not «brace» and he quit their colour when you look at the a land very much from this point

The man lies in his wheelchair looking forward to nightfall. He’s cool inside the gray fit which is legless and you can sewn at the arms. Boys’ sounds ring call at this new park; the fresh new sounds is actually regarding «gamble and you may satisfaction» one mirror up until bed takes her or him out-of your.

That it works was the main topic of Owen’s initially relationship to poet Robert Graves

With this day the city used to be alive, which have lighting fixtures regarding the woods and you can females dance about darkened air. They certainly were the existing months prior to «the guy tossed away their hips». He’ll not any longer have the opportunity to set their fingers doing girls’ thin waists otherwise become their loving give. They look at the him for example he’s a strange problem. Just last year you will find an artist you to desired to depict his childhood, but now he could be old. The guy let it drain towards «shell-holes» until it was all gone. 1 / 2 of their every day life is now introduced from one «gorgeous race», whenever good spurt off yellow bust regarding his thigh.

Onetime up until the conflict he saw a blood smudge for the their foot and you may thought they looked like the brand new «fits sent shoulder-high». He was drinking after football in which he envision he might as well sign up for battle. Besides, some body got advised him he’d seem like a god within the kilts. For this reason the guy joined the battle, and it has also been for Meg.

It was possible for him to participate. He lied on the his ages – said he was nineteen – in addition they gladly wrote they off. He was not even planning on Germans or «anxieties / away from Anxiety». The he considered had been «jewelled hilts» and you will «daggers within the plaid socks» and «wise salutes» and you can «leave» and you may «shell out arrears». Soon he was written, in addition to sky are full of «drums and you can cheer». Just one really serious boy just who put him good fresh fruit requested your throughout the their heart.

Now, shortly after battle, he will spend his time in the Institutes, starting just what he have to do and you will taking any sort of pity the latest rulers have to offer your. Tonight he watched brand new women’s eyes pass more him so you can look toward solid boys having whole bodies. He miracle why they don’t become and place your in order to bed since it is thus cold and late.

«Disabled» is among the most Owen’s really worrisome and affecting poems. It was created while he is convalescing from the Craiglockhart Hospital for the Edinburgh shortly after retaining injuries towards the battlefield, and you may is actually changed https://datingranking.net/es/citas-strapon/ the following year. Owen typed so you’re able to their mommy towards Oct 14th, 1917, saying, «Toward Seated. I found Robert Graves. shown your my longish conflict-portion ‘Disabled’. it seems Graves is mightily amazed and you will considers me a type away from Look for!! Zero thank you, Captain Graves! I’ll discover me in due time.» A short time after Graves expanded his criticism, telling Owen it was a «damn great poem» but asserted that his composing was a little while «careless». Graves’s comment will get be a consequence of the point that there are many different irregularities regarding stanza, meter, and you may rhyme when you look at the «Disabled».

In the first stanza the young soldier are portrayed when you look at the an excellent dark, remote state when he lies inside the wheelchair. Almost instantaneously an individual discovers your soldier has lost their foot in a fight. Owen casts a pall more which young man for the depiction off unfortunate sounds out of boys echoing regarding the playground, maybe because they echoed to the battlefield. The fresh new voices toss him back into their thoughts, that’s exactly what will form the remainder poem up until the last few lines. Terms and conditions for example «waiting» and you can «sleep» strengthen the feeling that the soldier’s every day life is interminable to your now.