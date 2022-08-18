Compartir

Fool around with parameters within the a personalized SQL query

You should use the second customized SQL query discover an excellent trust what number of sales and you may would a left signup on Instructions and you will Providers tables:

Problems whenever duplicate articles was referenced

Whether your custom SQL ask recommendations backup columns, you may get problems when trying to make use of one of several articles in your study in Tableau. This can happens even when the ask is valid. Such, look at the following the inquire:

The new query holds true, however the bien au_id community is uncertain due to the fact in this situation they is available within the the “authors” desk and also the “titleauthor” dining table. Tableau will relate genuinely to the new inquire however you will rating a keen mistake anytime you make an effort to utilize the au_id job. Simply because Tableau doesn’t see and therefore desk you are referring so you can.

Note: It is a best habit so you’re able to establish line aliases having an enthusiastic Due to the fact term whenever possible in the a personalized SQL Ask. For the reason that for each database has its own regulations whether it relates to instantly promoting a column term assuming an alias is not utilized.

Change a custom made SQL ask

Into data source page, throughout the fabric, double-click the custom SQL ask on the logical covering. Hover over the personalized SQL dining table on actual covering up to the newest arrow screens. Click on the arrow and see Revise Personalized SQL Inquire . Throughout the dialogue package, modify the brand new custom SQL query.

Once you drag a custom SQL inquire for the logical coating of your own material, Tableau gets they a standard identity: Personalized SQL Query, Individualized SQL Query1, and so on. You can replace the default term to some thing way more meaningful.

On repository web page, on the logical coating of your own canvas, discover miss-down arrow regarding the personalized SQL query desk and select Rename .

You are able to details into the a personalized SQL ask statement to help you replace a stable value that have an active really worth. Then you can up-date the new factor regarding the workbook to modify the relationship. Such as, you can interact with a custom SQL query that provides internet customers research getting a certain web page that’s given from the a pageID. Unlike using a constant really worth on the pageID well worth into the the fresh SQL inquire, you could potentially input a factor. Upcoming once doing the connection, you can inform you a factor handle regarding workbook. Make use of the parameter manage to alter from the pageID and eliminate when you look at the analysis each webpage of interest without the need to change otherwise backup the partnership.

When you look at the Tableau Desktop computer, you can create a factor right from the newest Individualized SQL dialog box otherwise play with any parameters that will be the main workbook. For many who would a separate factor, it will become available for use in new workbook just like any other factor. Get a hold of Manage Details to learn more.

Getting websites currently talking about (for the Tableau On the internet or Tableau Server), you are able to a preexisting factor typed out of Tableau Desktop computer. You can’t create an alternative parameter in the web currently talking about.

On the repository page, about fabric, hover across the desk before the change icon displays, and then click the fresh modify key. At the bottom of the dialogue container, click Input Parameter . Select a constant well worth in the SQL report following, about Enter Parameter drop-off eating plan discover the parameter we need to play with as an alternative. If you have perhaps not created a parameter yet ,, discover Do a separate parameter . Stick to the recommendations from inside the Would Details to help make a factor.

On the example lower than, the brand new individualized SQL inquire returns most of the purchases that will be noted given that Immediate consideration. Throughout the customized SQL declaration, the transaction priority ‘s the lingering worth. If you want to replace the link with see the Highest priority instructions, you would have to modify the content origin.