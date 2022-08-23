Compartir

Ruby is a devil predicated on Lucifer's get back

Immediately following Azazel’s dying, she conspired with Lilith on how they might free Lucifer off his crate: when you are Lilith broke this new seals, Ruby safe the remainder “unique boy” Sam Winchester and you can prepared him to-break the last seal and you will become the place of Lucifer. This plan try understood simply to herself and Lilith, ultimately causing Ruby to get thought to be good traitor because of the Heck.

In the beginning, Ruby designed an enthusiastic alliance having an uneasy Sam from the promising in order to let him get his brother out of his crossroads package, nevertheless when this is revealed to be incorrect, accessible to instruct Sam being eliminate Lilith when you look at the payback for Dean being taken to Heck.

She formed him for the primary watercraft having Lucifer and you can controlled your on the damaging the latest secure of the destroying Lilith, but once the girl deception is know from the brothers, she is killed along with her individual blade.

Shortly after learning you to definitely Ruby encountered the Occultum in advance of the woman passing, Castiel check outs the brand new devil on Empty, waking the lady in the act. In return for the spot, Ruby desires that Castiel score the lady out of the Blank and this create resurrect the woman. Castiel believes so you’re able to the lady demand to no less than make an effort to 100 % free Ruby.

Efforts and you can Abilities

Even after becoming a devil, Ruby more often depended through to towards the a mixture of trickery, ambushing competitors, martial arts, and you can use of the Demon-Eliminating Knife than simply for her efforts. She had black colored eyes and you will try noted by Alastair is “young” from the demonic criteria, marking Ruby because so many most likely the common, low-ranks devil. She try much outmatched by both high ranking demons and you can lowest-ranking angels, and you will are extremely cautious about each other communities. Nevertheless, she displayed by herself to be able to from inside the evading and you can fending out of the fresh new vengeful forces away from Heck for two ages, commonly on her behalf very own. Whenever exposed to more thirty demons in Jus From inside the Bello, she held up the girl knife and you can challenged him or her of the asking, “Who would like to end me personally?”; they all let her violation unscathed. Despite her noticeable not enough significant efforts, Anael phone calls Ruby a strong devil from inside the an effective flashback during the Destiny’s Kid, suggesting you to Ruby may be stronger than she shows.

Throughout the Dean’s sojourn during the Hell, Ruby tightened the woman keep when it is beneficial and you will ‘helping’ Sam, stating exactly what the guy planned to hear, addictive him so you’re able to devil blood, and being there courtesy their grief to the stage the relationships among them slowly deepened and you can turned intimate