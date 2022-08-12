Compartir

10. How is life since [ event you attended together ] ?

Your recipient may be looking forward to a specific upcoming leisure activity in their life. Asking this question might set a positive tone by reminding the reader of something that makes them happy, and it can also provide you with information about things you might have in common with them as an individual outside of work.

Reminding your recipient of the last time you met in person can help them remember how you know one another if you are not already close. If you had a positive experience at the event you mention, this question might also help your reader to have a positive outlook toward the content of your message.

11. Did you see the latest episode of [ the show you both watch ] ?

Asking about a show you both watch is a good way to start an extended email conversation with someone. You can usually send a message about a show or a movie if the content of your email is lighter or more casual.

Specific alternatives

A personalized greeting can help an email recipient feel valued, get their attention and help build productive workplace relationships. Here are some specific greetings you can use in an email to replace «hope all is well»:

12. I read the book you recommended, and I really enjoyed the part where [ specific part ] !

Reminding your recipient of a specific book you both enjoy can add a personal note to your email and help develop an enjoyable working relationship. Referring to a specific part of a book the recipient recommended might show them that you value their perspective and advice.

13. I loved your article about [ industry topic ] in [ business journal ] !

This alternative can show your recipient that you are up to date on industry reading and that you noticed their work in a specific publication. Your reader might appreciate your attention to their professional work.

14. I saw [ network connection ] recently and they said to say hello!

Referring to a mutual business connection can reiterate your relationship with your email recipient and help remind them of how you know one another if you are not close colleagues. Your email greeting can be an opportunity to cultivate your professional network.

15. I hope [ specific project ] is going well!

Showing familiarity with your recipient’s current projects can also help demonstrate an interest in their work and show respect for their time. Depending on the purpose of your email, you may want this opening to refer to the specific task or maybe another project altogether.

16. I appreciate your willingness to [ complete ongoing task ] .

This opening can improve your email communication by reminding your recipient of an ongoing project in a diplomatic and respectful way. Showing gratitude in the opening of your email might also improve your email communication by reminding your recipient of something they have done well.

17. Warm wishes to you from all of us here at [ company name ] !

This opening can communicate kindness and approachability while also reminding the reader of the organization you are associated with. This might be a good opening to use if the reader receives a high volume of emails from a wide variety of senders.

Humorous alternatives

Lighthearted professional responses can cultivate trust between you and your recipient and might also make writing emails a more pleasant task. Here are some professional humorous openings you can use:

18. Thank goodness it’s Friday! (TGIF)

Relating your workplace email to a specific day of the week can help set a positive, unified tone for the remainder of your message.