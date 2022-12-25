Compartir

Yet not, ways the guy handled her was awful and i also can’t recognize how Lidia might just love him

In addition didn’t features cared quicker from the Angeles undercover patch. It absolutely was a very difficult patch one obtain of several a twist and become that we simply didn’t maintain. I remaining being required to remember the unlawful Angeles was discussing try a classic buddy of Lidia, who were produced to all of us regarding the 12 months 2 finale. He is today frequently a huge time criminal dealing drugs and you may whatnot, and you may individuals Cuevas desires set behind pubs, and you may was happy to let Angeles go totally free if she aided your. The new pet and mouse games out of him once you understand Cuevas are an effective police officer, intimidating Angeles to turn into Cuevas which in turn brought about Angeles in order to confess to help you Cuevas and you can her or him once more make an effort to gamble him, simply for him to once more change this new tables up to Angeles confessed all the so you can Lidia and she realized the criminal these were writing on was their old buddy was only foolish. They claims a great deal in the a plot while i cannot even think of his label, inspite of the quantity of moments it actually was increased.

Past seasons I knew their frustration for the Lidia, provided he’d fell in love with this lady in guise away from sit very was heartbroken to find the specifics

Angeles when you look at the by herself try a highly fascinating profile and has become quite a distance this kind of a preliminary space of time, from are a good battered wife providing all of their husband’s beatings, to help you seeking escape from your, upcoming poisoning your, needing to kill him and losing toward Inspector in fees of situation. Reading Cuevas is actually hitched try however an instinct strike to Angeles since the she got undoubtedly fallen for your. Although not, this woman is come trapped inside the a married relationship so you’re able to a guy just who lied and you can controlled, dating for seniors sign in and you will getting the lady breaking area, was not planning make it herself to be subject to any longer boys. Taking walks from Cuevas was impossible on her, but Angeles should focus a tad bit more towards by herself and this lady child rather than getting covered upwards from inside the senseless techniques.

By far the most interesting plot of the season was Lidia’s visit find this lady child. They gave us awesome performances out of Blanca Suarez as she explored an entire deepness of Lidia’s character, and of a lot twists and you will turns have been enthralling to look at. Lidia ordering the latest strike with the Carmen wasn’t some thing I watched coming, and her fury over the situation performed affect the lady reasoning. Naturally Carmen are a pet with nine lives therefore are always planning survive, nevertheless demonstrated an issue to help you Lidia more than whether she is truthful which have Carlos over their strategies otherwise remaining him regarding ebony.

He’s always much too quick to show their straight back to your Lidia that makes it hard for me to means because of their matchmaking

Carlos was frankly a nature You will find never been capable bring so you can. Connecting with Uribe’s cousin while making the woman envious is petty, sleeping having Lidia in order to deal the girl plans is actually underhanded, and bursting that have fury when he found Lidia got slept that have Francisco was ridiculous. Yes I get the point is one even with their denials, Carlos had been obsessed about their, and we also was supposed to accept that ultimately his frustration carry out wane and so they create reconcile. It is a sign of the timeframe new let you know is decided where losing pregnant try enough to build Francisco stand straight back, and you will bring Lidia and Carlos straight back together with her, however, I do not envision that’s proper secure having a romance.

What Carmen performed so you’re able to Lidia at the conclusion of history 12 months is unforgivable. Go out possess passed however, Carlos should’ve however known one Lidia wouldn’t require their household members during the the relationship, and pressed them to hop out. Carmen may have later been ‘grieving’ the increasing loss of their man, however, Carlos should’ve nonetheless realized Lidia’s ideas toward her. Rather she was made to look such as the theif to possess not-being sympathetic with the a lady who had ‘lost’ the woman man, then Carlos turned their straight back on Lidia once again when he understood she try accountable for Carmen’s crash. He watched Lidia’s suggestion of getting married just like the this lady impression responsible on her actions, that was probably correct, however, I am unable to comprehend exactly how precisely Carlos in the event Lidia should’ve forgiven their mommy on her child becoming dead. Carlos should’ve understood Carmen’s promote from exchange with the silence are far too easy, therefore ought not to took Lidia taking walks towards business with Elisa getting Carlos to see his mom’s true colors.