Compartir

Insights Profits Expectations step one.step 3.1: Information and you will Relationships

New purpose of this Achievements Standards will be to make sure pointers and you can matchmaking which can be required because of the visual otherwise auditory format try preserved if the demonstration style alter. Like, new demonstration style change in the event the articles are read by the an effective display reader or when a user style layer is actually replaced with the idea piece provided with the writer.

Sighted users perceive structure and you will matchmaking as a consequence of some artwork signs – headings are usually during the a more impressive, committed font split out of sentences from the blank traces; list goods are preceded by the a bullet and maybe indented; paragraphs is actually split up by the an empty range; products which show a familiar feature try organized toward tabular rows and articles; means industries tends to be positioned because the communities one display text message names; another type of history colour could be used to imply that numerous goods are connected with each other; conditions that have unique standing is shown because of the changing the fresh font loved ones and /or bolding, italicizing, otherwise underlining them; items that express a familiar trait is actually arranged to your a dining table where in actuality the dating out-of cells discussing an equivalent line otherwise column and the relationship of each telephone so you’re able to its row and/or line heading are very important for information; and the like. Which have these structures and they relationship programmatically calculated or obtainable in text implies that guidance necessary for recognition might be perceivable so you can the.

Expertise Achievement Expectations 1.step three.1: Information and you will Relationships

Auditory signs ple, a beneficial chime might mean the beginning of a special part; a general change in sound mountain otherwise speech rate can be utilized to help you emphasize important info or to imply cited text; etcetera.

When eg matchmaking try perceivable to 1 gang of users, those relationships can be produced to get perceivable to all. One method away from determining even though pointers could have been safely accessible to all profiles is to try to availableness all the details serially in other strategies.

In the event the backlinks so you’re able to datingranking glossary items are then followed playing with point issue (or the best link ability for the technical in use) and recognized playing with a unique font face, a display audience member usually tune in to your items is actually a good connect in the event the glossary label are found while they can get not found details about the alteration when you look at the font face. An on-line inventory may indicate rates playing with more substantial font colored reddish. A display reader or person that you should never perceive red-colored, still has all the details in regards to the rate as long as it are preceded of the currency symbol.

Specific technology do not offer a method to programmatically determine certain form of information and relationship. In that case next there needs to be a text breakdown regarding everything and you may relationships. Such as, «the necessary areas are noted with an asterisk (*)». The language description shall be near the guidance it’s outlining (if page was linearized), such as for instance regarding the moms and dad ability or in the latest adjoining function.

There will be also instances when it could be a judgment phone call regarding whether or not the relationship is going to be programmatically computed or getting exhibited when you look at the text message. Yet not, whenever innovation help programmatic matchmaking, it’s firmly encouraged that pointers and you may dating getting programmatically determined rather than demonstrated into the text message.

That isn’t required that color opinions getting programmatically calculated. The information conveyed by colour can’t be adequately shown by presenting the significance. Thus, Achievement Expectations step one.4.step 1 addresses the particular matter-of colour, in lieu of Success Expectations 1.step 3.1.

Professionals