KGKO, Wichita Drops (to six/,) Fort Worth

In addition it rebroadcasted this new WFAA Information

Also Murray Cox (ranch reporter and machine from «Murray Cox RFD,») Pauline «Polly» Cox (girlfriend regarding Murray; assisted that have let you know,) Honest Filesi, Jimmy McClain (starred the fresh new character of «Dr. We. Q. Pool, Shirley Proctor, Lewis Quince (storyteller,) Russ Rossman, Irene Runnels (National Conversion process Director, 1977-1978,) Ruth Salter (whistler,) Joe Salvadore https://datingranking.net/pl/dil-mil-recenzja/ (and additionally which have WFAA-Tv,) Bob Scott, Kelly Maddox (first started 1941; popular phase and you may radio star, 1927-1937; worked for NBC Broadcast thereafter,) Patricia Smith (as well as that have WFAA-Television,) «Sugah,» «Superfan,» Nick Brounoff aka Nick Alexander (1979-1983,) Bob Tripp, Mary and you will Tommy Tucker, Murphy Martin (first started 1961, server regarding «Murphy Martin Comments,») Lydia Hiegert (began 1941,) George Kuesell, Arthur Kuehn, Charlie Van «The newest Moving Son,» George Utley, Denson Walker, Hilda LeBlanc Chase, Tom Brownish. Station very first situated in a beneficial 9′ x 9′ tent into the roof of «Dallas Morning News;» for the Early morning Development collection thereafter; for the Baker Resort on 10/1/1925; atop the fresh Santa Fe Railroad Factory from the 1122 Jackson St.

Ervay, Dallas

Route founded nine/2/1928 for the Wichita Falls; transferred to Fort Worth towards 5/1/1938. Format: Development. Owner: Carter Products (5/1/1938-7/1940; regardless of if 1st FCC acceptance was supplied with the nine/, and also the city of licenses was altered during the time, Wichita Drops citizens voiced matter more than dropping brand new station, delivering nearly 36 months to answer ahead of KGKO-Fort Worth proceeded the atmosphere,) Carter Book (50%) and you can Belo Broadcasting (50%) (7/- 4/. Sibling into Fort Worthy of Superstar-Telegram newspaper. KGKO broadcasted WBAP’s apps with the 570 inside the dayparts one WFAA is actually making use of the 820 frequency, and you will vice-versa, birth to your 9/1/1940. To your cuatro/1/1947, this new KGKO phone calls were demolished each acquisition of FCC, and every station known by itself because the possibly «WBAP 570» otherwise «WFAA 570.

Programs: «America’s Town-meeting,» «Ladies World,» «Darts to have Bread,» «Books-New and you may Old,» «Sun Men,» «Weekend Recital,» «Mix Ways Party,» «What am I,» «Cowhand Jamboree» (organized from the «KGKO Hillbillies. Unrelated in order to KGKO-1480.

KTAT, Wichita Falls. Name characters lso are-depending step one/. Temporarily traded wavelengths having KGKO, since KTAT-1240 was leading to interference that have WRR’s (former) volume. KTAT exchanged back with KGKO on 1/, since Amon Carter expressed interest in using the volume since a backup having WBAP/WFAA-820 and moving they for the DFW. Discover admission at 1270 kc.

KGKO, Wichita Drops. Channel dependent 9/2/1928. First started existence from the 1350 kc, upcoming 1370 kc, in advance of relocating to 570. Find details over. . 618.6/833 (360 Meters/485 Yards) . Allow me to share channels one began and you will ended till the Government Broadcast Payment assigned certain wavelengths on November 11, 1928. All round rule on the FRC was to aired development and you will weather account to the 833 kc (485 yards) and you may songs for the 618.6 kc (360 m.) Regional channels worked out a binding agreement to share with you the fresh frequencies towards 7/1/1922, and you may developed a switching transmit agenda per. . KFFZ, Dallas. Station established 4/; out-of air 6/1923; calls removed because of the FCC on 7/1/1924. Owner: Al Grams. Barnes Entertainment Providers (circus holder.) Appointed because a handheld route to market for circus.

KFRO, Fort Worth. Station to have become depending 1927, but holder went from money first off it up. Licenses obtained inside , having intent to transmit from the 1220 kc. Name characters stood for » K eep F orever Roentgen olling O n.» Owner: J. R. Curtis. Curtis salvaged their tip and you can put KFRO in order to Longview, Colorado during the 1935.

WDAO, Dallas. Station established 8/1921, but did not sign on up until 5/1922; of sky 9/1923. Owner: D allas An excellent ut o objective Electric company. Located at 915 S. Station is actually mostly built to be a showcase for the organization’s distinctive line of Magnavox radios. Next station from inside the Dallas (immediately after WRR.)