All of the canine in the litter has actually a definite identity

For every ballplayer try a definite organization

dissent (dis ENT) vi. step 1. getting a different religion otherwise advice; differ, commonly which have away from; dos. so you’re able to deny the newest doctrine regarding a professional religion -letter. this new work regarding disagreeing, specifically an appropriate advice against the majority’s; religious nonconformity • Bulls and you may contains dissent in one other within inventory purchase arrangements. • Henry VIII’s dissent towards pope caused the formation of your Anglican Chapel. • Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. penned some most famous dissents while in the his term towards the Best Judge. [-ed, -ing]

unlike (dis SIM i loer) adj. maybe not alike; additional • Cats and dogs have quite dissimilar characteristics, with the canine trying delight you and brand new cat believing it’s your employment so you’re able to excite it. • Twins Bob and you can Ray has actually unlike jobs in the cellular telephone organization; Bob’s into the operations, and you can Ray’s an user. [-ity letter., -ly adv.] [Syn. different]

evaporate (DIS i PAYT) vt. 1. to break up-and spread out; dispel; disperse; 2. to push totally away; generate disappear; 3. so you can waste or eliminate • Brand new rising sunshine will help dissipate the new fog. • Without a doubt, it’s not going to totally evaporate up until the sun’s rays have seen a possibility to dry out all drinking water droplets. • Usually do not evaporate all time finding an excellent leprechaun. [-d, dissipating] [Syn. scatter]

distinct* (dis TEENKT) adj. 1. perhaps not the exact same; different; dos. not similar; individual; separate; step 3. obviously experienced or marked out of; clear; plain; 4. well defined; unmistakable; particular • • • •

The college shuttle enjoys a distinct serial matter

identify (dis TING wish to) vt. step one. to differentiate; so you can experience or inform you the real difference in; to tell apart; 2. are a significant function away from; characterize; step three. in order to ous otherwise common; render variation so you’re able to • Rubies and sapphires can be simply renowned from each other by the colour. • Stiffness differentiates actual diamonds of phony of them. • The Dewey Quantitative System allows us to to acknowledge a book of the the security. • “Brand new prominent senator regarding (your state)” try a title off rating and you will respect. [-ed, -ing, -able adj., -ably adv.] [Syn. discriminate]

distort (dis TAWRT) vt. 1. to twist from shape; alter the regular shape, function, or look of; 2. in order to misrepresent; misstate; pervert • Rubber dolls and you may action rates are easy to distort. • Martin’s post on Korea definitely distorts the details. [-ed, -ing, -er n.] [Syn. deform]

diversion* (di Ver zhuhn) n. step one. a spinning aside; 2. distraction out of focus; 3. something that distracts the eye, for example a pastime or an amusement • Diversion of Texas River compliment of tunnels allowed the new Vacuum Dam to-be based near Las vegas. • Japan attacked this new Aleutians into the World war ii because the an effective diversion to attract America's attract off Halfway. • Six Flags provides diversion during the multiple amusement parks. divination (DIV i NAY ignore) n. step 1. a looking to expect the future otherwise have a look at the unfamiliar from the function past individual understanding; dos. an effective prophecy; prediction; foreknowing; step 3. the correct imagine or an excellent intuition • Divination try have a tendency to utilized in the existing West so you're able to locate water. • Divination is ESP (not ESPN).

Small Feedback #29 Match the phrase from column dos to the term away from line step 1 that means very almost exactly the same thing. 1. dispersal

divisive (di VYS iv otherwise di VIS iv) adj. causing division, especially leading to conflict otherwise discord • Whether to rating another dog was a beneficial divisive material getting Lois and you will Jeremy. • And this bills is paid off very first often is a divisive count having newly wedded couples and you will long time lovers equivalent. divulge (div UHLDZH) vt. making recognized; disclose; unveil; let you know • New magazine journalist are obliged to not ever reveal the cause off his very sensitive and painful suggestions. • If i was to disclose to you personally the key processes that was active in the and make from the equipment, I’d must take your. [-d, divulging] [Syn. reveal]