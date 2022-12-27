Compartir

Advantages and Disadvantages of Playing With a Bonus

Typically, the wagering requirement will be anywhere between 25 and 40 times the value of the bonus. There are, of course, casinos that stray from this standard, either offering low requirements or entirely too unreasonable ones, but those are few and far between. Generally, the lower the wagering requirement is, the faster you can play through it and be able to withdraw your bonus.

Additionally, the terms of a wagering requirement vary, with some casinos demanding that a player wagers the combined value of the bonus and the deposit to fulfil the requirement. For example, you deposit $100 and claim $100 in bonus funds. With a wagering requirement of 35 times the combined value of the deposit and bonus, you will have to place ($100 + $100)x 35= $7,000 worth of bets before you can cash in the bonus. Typically, this is a worse deal and if you can find a promotion that requires you to only wager the value of the bonus X number of times, that is the ones you should take.

Wagering Contributions Explained

Not all wagers are created equal, where wagering requirements are concerned and you will find out that certain games give you much better contributions than others. Generally, the unofficial rule is that slot games will contribute the full amount of the bet to the wagering requirement. However, there are games that do not offer so much.

For example, it is common practice that table games, such as roulette or blackjack, will give you much smaller contributions than if you were playing slots. If you place a $10 bet on a game that only offers 20% contribution, then in effect, you will have contributed only $2 to your wagering requirement. Each online casino determines the wagering contributions of its games and you will be able to find a detailed description within the bonus terms page. There is no point in trying to list any here since they vary considerably between different websites.

Another thing that you have to take into account, is that some games may be excluded from contributing to the wagering requirement. The casinos do not give their reasoning behind this, but it is something that we have to consider. For example, NetEnt’s Blood Suckers slot is often found among the list of excluded games, alongside several blackjack and video poker titles. It is very important to actually go through the list of banned games before you start playing with your bonus, as you may end up forfeiting it if you do not follow the rules.

Additionally, there are often rules on how much you can actually wager in allowed games. Any bonus you claim will come with specific conditions on the maximum bets that you can place. For example, most casinos will limit the maximum bet size to $5 or 30% of the total value of the bonus. Moreover, you will most likely not be allowed to use any double down or gamble function in the games you are playing.

Having covered the basic rules governing promotions, it is now a good time to weigh the positives and negatives of actually playing with a casino bonus. Since nothing in this world is perfect, there are distinct advantages and disadvantages that come with claim a bonus and you should be informed about them before you decide to participate in a promotion top habanero casino.

Advantages of Playing with a Bonus

Bonuses are a good way of determining the quality of a given gambling website. While it may not seem much at first glance, promotions are generally one of the most important aspects of an online casino, alongside the gaming library and government licensing.