Section of opportunities on Armenian traditional members of the family

Ahead of we begin speaking of the traditional Armenian patriarchal friends, let’s find out how the brand new Armenian conventional members of the family was. Hayk Nahapet is actually this new ancestor of the Armenians. He is a collaborative picture of new patriarch of one’s Armenian family members. He had been surrounded by his sons, girl and you can sons from his sons. Hayk got a separate fascination with his forefathers and managed the fresh thinking transmitted by them. Their lineage continued into the a-one-man-one-woman base, together with intergenerational bond is actually very strong.

In an effective patriarchal family relations 2nd generations then followed brand new guidelines centered by the the ancestors, who subsequently must citation them to its descendants.

The traditional patriarchal members of the family contains about cuatro-5 years. It provided several years away from sons of the same dad with their spouses, life in same rooftop.

Relatives patriarch

Your head of the members of the family or perhaps the patriarch was the newest oldest guy about friends. He managed not simply the house of your members of the family, but in addition the fate out of family members. The newest patriarch had unlimited rights.

Most of the friends was in fact in charge into patriarch for their methods; yet not, the patriarch was not in control in order to somebody. To resolve friends issues, the patriarch consulted together with other elderly men. Through meals, the fresh patriarch constantly seated during the direct of the desk; no one had the right to sit at the latest table rather than the fresh patriarch.

Whenever there had been disputes regarding patriarchal household members, the latest patriarch do collect the latest males of your nearest and dearest and come so you can conclusion, whenever some one desires hop out, they want to get-off. But not, people that age town.

In the event the patriarch passed away, their obligations and you can liberties had been moved to new oldest kid, exactly who turned this new patriarch of one’s nearest and dearest.

From the patriarchal family, the work are divided because of the intercourse and years. During this time period, the fresh partner of the patriarch remaining this new gathered money and you will assets of the home. She along with stored the brand new keys to new basements of the home.

All the guy about relatives had the work entrusted to help you your. Farming and you can animals farming had been new duties of males of the home. Therefore the obligations of women incorporated housekeeping, processing, sorting and you will stores off farming raw materials.

The latest patriarch’s girlfriend split the brand new cleaning ranging from their daughters-in-law. Elder daughters-in-law cooked dough and you may wishing dining. But not, visitors was required to understand how to twist and you can sew. The kids plus had her commitments one waiting her or him to own after existence.

Eating food inside the a beneficial patriarchal loved ones was a complete ritual. Very first, the brand new males seated at table, immediately after which lady and children.

Girl on the patriarchal loved ones

Another person in your family pursuing the patriarch is his partner, just who aided him and you can supported his power. The initial duty from a wife would be to secure the flames of the house burning. The new loss of a wife is often than the an enthusiastic extinguished flame in the fireplace.

According to Khrimian Hayrik, the comfort of the property depended towards girl, and frequently the newest concepts of domestic and spouse have been identified.

An element of the character of the wife is motherhood and you will increasing students. The latest young pregnant woman and mom am items away from worship. It actually was the burden of the patriarch’s wife to teach the daughters-in-laws and you may grandchildren this new life and you will reputation of their family, and the national community, rituals and you may living. Like this, the fresh wife about household members along with tily players cultural identity . Although the energy of patriarch’s girlfriend prolonged generally so you’re able to female and children, all the household members respected the lady. She was the fresh new patriarch’s agent and also the guardian from tranquility inside our home.

Into the olden days, Armenian queens and princesses had the to give requests, get or launch prisoners, organize feasts and you will attend royal conferences without the expertise in its husbands.

ilies

Nearest and dearest felt like marriage ceremonies ranging from teenagers, and very usually ilies. A couple of parents manage plan to wed their children for some factors: it had been simpler, somebody is steeped, and someone got an effective dowry. That frequently young adults found merely to their wedding. Mom of the kid and earliest females of one’s household members decided to go to meet with the woman along with her family unit members. If for example the girl’s mothers offered to this new ined. They usually looked if the woman realized simple tips to thread good needle. Like this, they featured the fresh girl’s vision. Also to sample brand new reading, it requested anything really reasonable voice.

Once they liked her, the mother of the man manage kiss the latest girl’s cheek and you will set a gold coin in her palm. Whenever they don’t for example this lady, they leftover the house instead of trying one food.

It absolutely was together with common to activate students because they was basically produced. The parents of your man perform get-off a mark-on the cradle of your own newborn lady. This is a sign one to in the future the lady manage wed the man. Instance involvements took place so you can present amicable relations anywhere between families.

But not, marriages anywhere between villagers and you may area dwellers were not encouraged. A woman regarding a community is only able to wed in town if she was really beautiful otherwise steeped.

Family members forest

Having next generations, your family tree supported as a proof of the annals regarding their loved ones. Precisely the male family unit members was stated in the relatives tree. Given that male youngsters went on the fresh twigs of your own members of the family forest. Girls were sensed agents of some other domestic.

It had been this new people’s goal and you may obligation to add the fresh new branches so you’re able to their family relations forest. Depending on the folks of Sassoun, the brand new child try a great thorn from the attention out-of foes, and the girl is actually noticed the new fresh fruit of your own outside forest.

This type of patriarchal family members survived till the 1930s. Specific remnants of these families lasted in the Armenian communities, nevertheless the development of the fresh new benefit, the brand new emergence away from a financial product, emigration contributed to new disappearance of patriarchal families.