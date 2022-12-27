Compartir

It paves the way on her behalf to learn the girl hopes for to-be a product

eleven. You to Wang Yi

Wang grew up in China, along with her occupation already been whenever she claimed the newest 10th China Super Design Latest Competition in Beijing.

Wang did not faith she is an integral part of Victoria’s Magic runway show since it is always controlled from the really-understood and best models eg Liu Wen, Karlie Kloss, and even Adriana Lima. Wang believe she couldn’t contend with new told you designs, thinking they were therefore good and epic.

They did happens whenever a leading Model seek out another Victoria’s Miracle star commence, and you will Wang competed with lots of mesmerizing beauties, and you may she been able to have the destination.

twelve. Ming Xi

Xi’s modeling field were only available in 2009 whenever she starred in a great T.Vpetition, but it was at 2011 when their elite group acting job commenced. She premiered on the Givenchy Haute Springtime Tell you and you will modeled getting the able-to-don collection. She upcoming became your face of the same brand name for their Fall/Winter months strategy.

Of 2013 up to 2018, Xi modeled to own Victoria’s Magic Style Show. Xi modeled having Rosie Huntington-Whitely and you will Miranda Kerr having Michael Kors Shanghai Extravagance, and you may she and participated in this new Met Gala red carpet with Huntington-Whiteley and Kors.

2015 was also an active seasons getting Xi produce she modeled for Balmain 2015 Fall runway with many most other well-known activities.

13. Xiao Wen Ju

Produced from inside the 1989, Xiao Wen Ju try the original Chinese model you to definitely turned this new deal with away from after she signed having IMG-Designs.

This lady has gathered attention for her of many acting stints, as well as the woman go getting D.K.Letter.Y., Prada, Gwen Stefani’s L.An effective.M.B., Calvin Klein Trousers, D.K.N.Y., Emanuel Ungaro, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Thierry Mugler, Kenzo, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Adidas, plus.

For the 2016, Ju modeled in the Victoria’s Wonders Fashion Tell you inside the Paris, and you may she is actually this new fifth Chinese model as part of the number of activities toward really-understood undies brand name. She once more graces brand new runway for the very same brand when you look at the 2017 if it occurred into the Shanghai.

fourteen. Qin Shupei

Shupei is also a celebrity, and you will she’s become mixed up in acting world once the 2007 when she closed having Next Management. She was a student in british Elle journal within the , and in fashion Asia article.

In 2012 she modeled to possess Victoria’s Secret Fashion Reveal and you will once more in the 2017 when you look at the Shanghai, Asia. Qin and additionally turned one of the Most useful 50 activities on habits last year and you may got the girl first Elle Build Award this season.

15. Yang Mi

She actually is an actress basic and you can got the lady acting occupation from inside the between. She become her career inside acting because an advertising model within the 2001, but this lady popularity peaked when she became the fresh new ambassador for the underwear brand Victoria’s Magic within the Asia 2020.

https://kissbrides.com/hot-brazilian-women

Yang Mi is a serious celebrity, however, because of the lady exposure to advertisements and advertisements, not to mention the lady significant desire and simple profile, she is a leading basic to own charm not just in Asia in addition to various other Asian countries.

She’s going to end up being the the latest deal with having Victoria’s Magic brand name perhaps not merely from inside the Asia but in Southeast China, Japan, and Southern Korea.

16. Bar Rafaeli

Pub are an underwear design and an actress. She as well as became this new server of one’s X Foundation Israel within the 2013.

Bar represents a profitable model, appearing for the safety of one’s Football Illustrated Bikini material into the 2009. She as well as appeared in promotional initiatives having Roentgen.L., Desigual, Andrew web page, Fortunate Brand name, Fox, Sears, and you can Victoria’s Miracle.

Because of this lady interest both men and women, she are voted and you can included in the listing of 100 Sexiest Feamales in 2011.