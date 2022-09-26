Compartir

Anne Marion Shepley Matthias “Marion finished regarding School off Toronto having a-b

Georgina “Ena” Masson “Ena worked hard all of their existence to maintain the lady nearest and dearest and are happy with the girl field during the Thunder Bay Library.”

A good., accompanied by a library Research education. She and Chuck generated their property when you look at the Thornhill, On the, that have Marion seeing ages as an excellent librarian for the City out of library program.”

Mary-Eileen McClear “After graduating with an effective Master’s Training into the Collection Technology from Western Michigan College from inside the 1971, Mary emigrated so you can Canada. It absolutely was right here she began their elite group job, focusing on kid’s properties for the St. Catharines and soon after to the Midwestern Library Program inside K/W.”

John Patrick McCluskey “He was a person in the newest NB College or university Superintendents’ Organization, the latest Region sixteen College or university Panel, and Couch of one’s Chatham Societal Collection, York Local Collection, plus the NB Social Libraries Chatrooms.”

Thomas McCool “A cherished Records professor within the Sudbury, Tom continued his or her own education that have a scholar education from inside the Collection Research of Washington Condition School, is Head Librarian up to his advancing years

Dora Craig McPherson “Since good lifelong audience and researcher, she are an organic given that medical site librarian in the UH about day it earliest open. After this lady retiral, she continued to help you voluntary indeed there for the next 15 as well as ages.”

Donald Meadows “Immediately after graduating from UBC, Don first started a lives-long job inside the Library Management, (constantly attempting to dispel the idea that “courses is actually bulls****”), building and you may overseeing the development of many regional collection possibilities into the Saskatchewan within the Provincial Collection. Inside 1981 he relocated to Area Toronto Site Collection since the Movie director of the Collection and Assistant towards the Board out-of Directors through the an occasion when12 this new branches was basically launched. 5 years afterwards, another circulate got him to Nanaimo, BC in which the guy contributed then inter-regional development of the newest Vancouver Area Regional Collection Program (VIRL).”

Marjorie Ann Vendor “Marge has worked all of the the lady lifetime bringing pride in the each of the lady work as well as that have Canada Manpower, receptionist getting Dr. Clem More youthful, too years at the School College out-of Cape Breton collection.”

Jeannette Metcalfe “She also volunteered on a property to have unmarried parents, new Legion Women’s Auxiliary, new Winnipeg Library Panel, the fresh new Civic Charities Committee and you will Meals-on-Rims, went along to those with illnesses, offered not simply her power and you will support also dinners and you can transportation to own scientific visits, and you will was acknowledged by brand new Governor General’s Medal to possess Volunteers.”

Paul Middleton “He had been and good Temagami Collection Board Member, and Board Sofa for the Temagami Household members Fitness Class.”

Rita Bernice Middleton “Later on, Mother attended SIAST and you will turned a collection professional. She went on to work within her field getting fifteen years.”

Sidney Midtdal “Sid try good DJ and has worked within the a beneficial sawmill prior to beginning their professor knowledge at Columbia College or university, Langara University (was indeed he was and additionally an effective DJ) and UBC. His teaching profession began from the Pitt Meadows Additional and then he educated English, Communication 12 and you may is actually a beneficial Librarian there up to his old-age.”

Kulli Milles “a devoted book lover, she worked within region-time work as an effective librarian at the libraries such as for instance Locke Collection, up until landing an entire-big date jobs since the main librarian latinomeetup desktop on OPSEU during the 1976

John Mitchell “John has worked regarding library on Wilfrid Laurier College for over 3 decades and you may try a friendly deal with at the front desk.”

Stanley Good. Milner “During their career, Stan remained seriously interested in Edmonton. He had been this new Sofa of the Edmonton Personal Library Board off Trustees away from 1963 so you can 1968 and you may in those days spearheaded the new build of your chief library given that a job to enjoy Canada’s 1967 Centennial. His years of work at behalf of one’s Edmonton Personal Collection was basically accepted in the event that the downtown area Library was called inside the honor in the 1996. Within the naming this building, new Library’s Board off Trustees stated it actually was acknowledging Stan’s decades out of faithful services to market libraries and you can lifelong training. Usually, Stan stayed committed to the latest Library. He supported because Honorary Chair of Library’s very first financing fundraising promotion, “Fundamentals out of Training.” The fresh strategy permitted the structure out of around three the new libraries for the Edmonton. In 1999, Stan agreed to chair a venture to increase fund for significant interior reed in his honour. The new renovations on the Child’s Collection is actually a result of a good large donation designed to honour the fresh new recollections away from their daughter Shelley Milner.”