Compartir

Oshun the mother of variety dominates this area away from existence; motherhood, riches, and you may love

The 3rd family our home from duality, harmony, communications, high energy was Gemini ruled by the Mercury. This new cosmic twins of your own Yoruba pantheon brand new Ibeji; dominate in this field from lifestyle they are ying and you will yang, negative and positive powers existing contained in this most of the existence.

Brand new next home pertains to issues nearby your house. Maternal, defensive, caring and you will instinctive; functions take over into the Malignant tumors governed by moonlight. These represent the popular features of the fresh new Orisha Yemoja, Orisha of the water, whoever ebb and disperse of your tides was a direct result the fresh moon that is a characteristic of their as well.

The second family our home off matter property and cash are Taurus ruled by the Venus the new deity out-of like; in the Yoruba pantheon Orisha of one’s canals lakes and all government regarding fresh-water

New 5th home Leo influenced by sunrays; property of enjoyment romance, college students, and more than of all development in all aspects away from lifetime. Here the new illumination of your sun are reflectant of your own expertise out-of Orumila brand new Orisha away from future just who is because of the front side out-of Oludumare the new creator god of your Yoruba.

The fresh half dozen household Virgo property out-of performs, fitness, and you can service governed of the Mercury. Out of the Yoruba pantheon off Orisha it is Esu Orisha of your crossroads who’s accountable for correspondence in virtually any aspect out of lives amongst the Orisha, the fresh new forefathers, boy, and you may Oludumare. Their arena of lifestyle lies amongst the soul world and also the thing industry. His domain name is in the crossroads; in the event that sunlight moonlight otherwise world crosses more toward a various zodiac cues to assert a certain determine. This is certainly an aspect of Esu, working to make sure the almost every other Orisha can serve the intentions. He is labeled as the fresh new divine messenger the first Orisha from inside the pantheon. His influence could be based in the 3rd family just like the well.

The 7th domestic out of partnerships is a house out-of equilibrium and you can harmony; an attribute out-of Libra who is governed by the Venus. Oshun relishes in appeal, beauty, elegance, artistry, appeal charm and you may subtlety. The woman is the fresh Yoruba goddess away from like.

Get one of these website name out-of Oshun you to falls within the realm away from love, love and you may wedding

The new 8th family out-of Scorpio influenced of the Pluto this is exactly an excellent household of sheer stamina. Scorpio is one of the most effective astrological signs can it be people ponder that warrior Orisha Oya, also the violent storm deity of your Yoruba reigns over so it eighth home out-of sales, regeneration, dying, sex reincarnation, or any other individuals money; inheritances and you can investment. She’s the newest hurricanes you to function into the Western shore out-of Africa take a trip along the Atlantic that have gusts of wind that creating from seventy so you can 2 hundred kilometers an hour or so, she is the fresh tornados and you will twisters one to uproots trees and you may home. She actually is the actual only real force in this characteristics that has the ability adjust see your face of your own environment from the woman malicious winds. It powerful Orisha is even accountable for holding brand new spirits regarding the brand new freshly departed for the soul business. In the Nigeria it is Oya which dominates the business place. In certain components of Nigeria this woman is Oya of the Niger River; a force contained in this nature to be recognized, and you may a more solid warrior attribute whenever invoked to combat to have women’s rights.

The newest ninth household the domain out of Sagittarius; an area of degree, faith, latinomeetup kod rabatowy viewpoints, and divine law; governed of the Jupiter the whole world out of extension, growth, and you may chance ‘s the premier human body inside our space in addition to the sunrays. This will be the new Yoruba’s planetary counterpart out of Obatala the daddy of the Orisha; holder of your own light content, they are brand new love and lights on its zenith, the brand new Orisha out of skills and you will intelligence, ruling the new real looks his domain name is all light drinks from you, the brand new skeletal framework, therefore the mind.