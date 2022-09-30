C. • Roman legions were divided into years, every one of which contained one hundred people

Compartir

censor (SEN soer) letter. step one. a formal for the ability to have a look at instructions, video clips, Television apps, an such like. and treat some thing objectionable; dos. an official in a situation regarding combat which reads post, news stuff, etcetera. and you may removes one thing he/she thinks can help the fresh challenger -vt. to get a text, creator, etc. to help you instance cures since only discussed • Comic George Carlin generated an income from parodying the tv censor along with his techniques about 7 terms you can not say on television. • During best hookup bar Liverpool the Second Industry Conflict, individuals in the home obtained post from their family unit members about equipped pushes which had whole sentences blacked out by the new censors. • In the Soviet Partnership, all the papers post are censored. [-ed, -ing, -motorboat letter.]

100 years (SEN che ree) n. step 1. any span of century; dos. a specific age of century matchmaking from the beginning from the newest Religious (otherwise Popular) Era; step 3. a series, class, otherwise subdivision out-of a hundred • 100 years introduced between the roots of American Municipal War and our very own wedding inside Vietnam. • Alexander the nice lived in new 4th 100 years B. intellectual (SIR ib ril or sir EEB ril) adj. step one. about the attention or perhaps the cerebrum; 2. popular with this new intellect-maybe not the new thinking; intellectual • A cerebral hemorrhage is not a great candidate. • The new mental cortex is the perfect place large attention attributes exist. • Tchaikovsky’s audio is more emotional than mental. certain (SOER tin) adj. step one. fixed, paid, or certain; 2. going to can be found; inevitable; step three. undoubtable; unquestionable; cuatro. reliable; dependable; 5. an expense, although not a whole lot • • • • •

We’re going to score a certain trading-in the allotment to the dated automobile. Sunlight is definite to go up tomorrow. You can be positive that Gary the time this new theft. You can be positive of a reasonable hearing. [-ty n.] [Syn. sure]

complications (CHA linj) letter. step 1. a demand to have character; 2. questioning; a consult to possess evidence or for a description; step 3. a challenge or an urge to become listed on; cuatro. any business that requires special work; 5. a thinking off a vote or a person’s to vote -vt. accomplish the before anything • • • • •

Getting the puppy to behave securely is quite difficulty

Brand new sentry gave the situation with the incoming patrol. It’s problems to explain Tom’s acting therefore oddly. The fresh new Count answered the Marquis’ complications in order to good duel. New committee affiliate challenged the fresh new visitor’s directly to take part in the group’s choose. • I became challenged to exhibit my violation at the movie theater home. [-d, challenging]

A specific amount of individuals will trust things

character (KAR ik tir) n. step 1. another mark; 2. people icon otherwise letter that’s included in creating and you will print; step 3. sorts of print or handwriting; cuatro. a magical symbol or mystical emblem; a password otherwise cipher; 5. an original quality otherwise trait; an attribute; a feature; six. crucial top quality; nature; 7. the brand new character of men and women otherwise classification; 8. status; position; nine. an associate in the a play, motion picture, etc. • Brand new cabinetmaker marked the brand new cupboard bottom together with own character so you’re able to select it being from your. • Omega is the final reputation of Greek alphabet. • Arabic emails are utilized within our program of numerals. • Philip’s handwriting has a great deal of profile. • A great pyramid having an eye fixed is a nature to your Great Close of one’s U . s .. • It will be the reputation of scorpion to help you sting indiscriminately. • I will suggest Edith just like the which have character of large kinds. • Sheep have the character of flocking with her. • The smoothness of one’s presidency is among the most great power. • Try not to always make information off a star, even though the type he performs is the fact of a doctor on tv. [Syn. spirits, quality]