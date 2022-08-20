Compartir

Viewing member photos and our photo request feature

For those new to EliteSingles, we have a number of features available on our platform to help you with your search for love. One of these features is how we setup member photos on the site. Since EliteSingles is specifically tailored for singles looking for long-term relationships, only other Premium members can view your photos when you register. This ensures that your profile is only visible to like-minded singles serious about their search for long-term commitment. Read on for a full introduction to our features and start your search for someone special today!

Viewing member photos: How it works

We want you to enjoy the EliteSingles experience and benefit from everything we have to offer. In order to ensure that everyone on our site is seeking a long-term commitment, we only enable picture access of partner suggestions to Premium members.

We use this feature to protect the privacy of our Premium members. While the vast majority of our members are serious about online dating, we offer a basic membership to let people see if we’re right for them. This feature gives our Premium members the peace of mind to know that when you’re on EliteSingles, only fully committed singles are able to view your photos.

The commitment of Premium membership guarantees that people registered on our site are willing to go the extra length to find long-term love. Premium membership holders can rest assured that they will only be matched with members as serious about the search for love as they are.

Unlike other dating sites, we send you 3-7 tailored, highly compatible matches a day, suggesting only people you actually want to be dating. They will be people that suit not only your personality, but your educational background and lifestyle too. Rather than sending you hundreds of profiles each day, our process narrows your search to only the most suitable matches, increasing your chances of finding long-term love. You’re also able to seek out additional profiles using our handy ‘Have you met…’ feature as and when you have more time.

Photo Requests: Ask your potential matches for a picture!

Of course when you’re messaging someone interesting online, you are intrigued about their appearance. However, although most people include a picture of themselves on their profile, occasionally you will get matched with someone without a photo. Naturally, you want to see what they look like. Are they your type and can you imagine yourself with them? If this situation arises simply send a photo request! This feature enables you to request a photo from your proposed partner with a single click of a button, giving them a little nudge to send you a snap.

How exactly do I request a photo from another member?

When you receive your daily partner proposals, you will occasionally notice a profile that contains the silhouette of a face but no actual image. If you are intrigued to see what they look like, simply go on to their profile and a message will appear over the silhouette with the question ‘Would you like to see [name]’s profile photo?’ Answer simply by clicking the ‘Photo poke’ link directly below the message. It will then say ‘Photo request sent’.

When your partner suggestion receives your request and decides to upload an image, EliteSingles will inform you instantly that a picture is now available on their profile for you to view. You can then see what your potential partner looks like!

What do I do if I get a photo request?

If you yourself receive a photo request, you will get a message both on our dating platform and via email. In these messages, we will outline exactly who the photo request is from. You can then follow the link of the name of the person who’s made the request and directly view their profile.

If you subsequently decide that it would benefit you to have a profile picture, you can instantly upload one onto your profile. Simply click on your profile and select ‘Upload Photos’. Alternatively, if you’re using EliteSingles directly on your cell phone, we’ve added Facebook functionality (also available on desktop) so you can easily use your Facebook profile pictures on your EliteSingles account. A perfect profile in seconds!

What are the benefits of uploading a profile picture?

They say a picture is worth a thousand words and it can really be a good indicator of your character. You yourself have probably experienced how welcoming a friendly smile in a profile picture can be. The look in someone’s eyes can simply say a lot more about a person than a block of a text.

It is also important to consider that you ultimately want a partner who loves you just the way you are, from the very beginning. Good profile pictures will portray you correctly and enable your personality and interests to shine through, subsequently attracting the kind of people you want to meeting. Those serious about online dating should upload a profile picture because not having one can be quite alienating. Choose a nice, recent picture of yourself smiling and you can’t go wrong.

Dear Members, This article exists to give an introduction to our new photo application function which can be found in the partner proposal section of your profile. Please do not send photo requests in the comments section, but instead use this ‘photo request’ function.

If you have any further questions about viewing member photos and photo requests, please contact us at [email protected] For technical help, including answers to questions about photo approval please contact the Customer Care approval team.