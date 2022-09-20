Any advice on staying the 2 together with her?

Compartir

Fish compatibility family Labridae Crew, From what I have researched, I have found nothing negative about the compatibility of a Sixline Wrasse and a Twospot Hogfish. However if the hogfish is part of the wrasse family, could there be an issue here if the two were in the same tank? I like both of the fish, but not sure if I can have them in the same tank. Thanks, Bryan

4-line and Clown Wrasse? Hi Crew, I currently have a 90g reef tank with a 4-line Wrasse, Coral Beauty, and One-spot Foxface. My LFS has a nice Clown Wrasse that I'd like to add (after QT, of course). What are the chances of the 4-line and Clown Wrasse peacefully co-existing? The 4-line is about 3″ and the Clown Wrasse is about 4″. The 4-line has been in the tank the longest but is currently at the bottom of the pecking order. Thank you, John H.

But the Xmas/elaborate wrasse Halichoeres ornatissimus I have along with heard called a blue line wrasse was Okay combined with corals however is generally a chances to help you fanworms, short hermit crabs, snails, and you will pretty shrimps – therefore i wouldn’t most include it with an entire reef container sometimes

I was wondering if a blue line wrasse is a reef safe fish? 10/8/06 Thank You

Puddingwife Wrasse. < A preposition for a direction. Just kidding, howdy! > I’ve put a deposit down on a juvenile Puddingwife Wrasse so that I could do some more research on them. he was cool looking/interesting in the store. < Beautiful fish. Research ids always good, I could use some myself! > I’ve found that he will one day be too big for my aquarium, but am willing to deal with that problem when it arrives. < Spoken like a good foster parent. > I’ve read that they eat mollusks/sea urchins in the wild. that being kind of a broad statement, do you think that my snails and hermit crabs will be in danger from this guy? < Oh, yes. One of their favorite things to do is to pick up the snails/hermit crabs, and beat them on the rocks until the good stuff comes out. Horribly entertaining, but very taxing on your clean-up crew. > Also, are these fish generally wild caught or farm raised? Just curious. < Wild caught, but captive breeding is being worked on daily. > Thanks again, Brad < Good luck! RichardB >