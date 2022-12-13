Compartir

People Is Entitled to Home business Assistance

Essential Mention: As of April 27, the Small Business Administration has resumed accepting new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program. For the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance, the SBA is currently processing existing applications, and may reopen to new applications. We will keep you updated as we have new information.

With this problematic big date, Lyft vehicle operators play a serious character, hooking up men and women to essential attributes and items-such as medical care, food and drug. We seriously delight in the benefits into the groups, and also discover this have just remember that , making a profit can be hard nowadays.

Underneath the CARES Operate, the small Providers Management (SBA) written the fresh new apps to support small enterprises, together with people who are self-working, just proprietors otherwise separate contractors. Of many vehicle operators to the Lyft system is actually thinking-functioning otherwise individual her company and could meet the requirements.

These types of SBA software are the nonetheless in development, generally there is much we do not realize about the apps will work and you will details ents, and certainly will consistently show updates considering our very own understanding of the brand new software. Funds try restricted, so we are guaranteeing individuals who desires to apply to take action as fast as possible.

There are two main programs offered that may offer cash offers and you will forgivable finance so you can eligible vehicle operators. Continue reading to get more details, and you can also see pointers through the You Chamber of Trade and Small business Government.

Economic Injury Disaster Mortgage Emergency Get better: opportunity for small businesses, including independent contractors and self-employed individuals, to receive a cash loan advance that does not have to be repaid. You can apply online through the SBA here.

Keep in mind that not totally all financial institutions / borrowing unions are involved

What’s this method? Small business owners, including independent contractors and self-employed individuals, are eligible to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance of up to $10,000.

How much cash am i going to discovered? According to the SBA, the grants could be up to $10,000, but the actual amount awarded will be determined by the Small Business Administration and could be significantly lower.

How can i implement? You can access the grant by applying for a COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan. The application form is on the SBA’s website here, and should only take 5-10 minutes to complete. There is a check-box on the application where you can indicate that you would like to be considered for the cash advance. You can also find detailed directions from the US Chamber of Commerce here.

Whenever can i found payment? According to the SBA, advance funds will be made available within 3 days of a successful application. However, processing times have been delayed due to the large volume of applications.

Income Defense Program: in addition to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance, some drivers may also want to apply for loans through the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program. This is a new government program so we encourage you to review the conditions of the program in detail. Loan processing times may be very delayed as banks and the government work to meet the overwhelming demand for the program. Note that if you intend to apply to the Paycheck Protection Program, you may contact your local unemployment office to determine whether participation will impact your eligibility for unemployment benefits.

What’s this option? This is a new program from the SBA that can provide loans to cover lost earnings for small businesses (including independent contractors) for an 8-week period, and can be forgiven with proof that the loan has been used for payroll costs.

How to incorporate? You can apply for the loan through your bank or credit union. The SBA has a tool for finding participating lenders here. You will need to complete the loan application form (your bank may have an online version), and provide documents as proof of your income (the government has not yet finalized the requirements, but it will likely include tax forms such as the 1099-MISC).

When do i need to implement? Independent contractors and self-employed individuals can apply beginning April 10 through June 30. There is a cap on the funds available for the loan, so if you choose to apply, you should do so ASAP.

How to have the loan forgiven? Submit a written request to your lender. At least seventy five percent of the loan proceeds must have been spent on qualified payroll expenses in order for the loan to be eligible for forgiveness. Note: The SBA has not yet shared the process for how the loan forgiveness will work for self-employed independent contractors. If the loan is not forgiven, you will have to pay it back over two years at an interest rate of 1%. In addition, if you have received an Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance, this amount will be subtracted from the amount forgiven.

You don’t need to to get or even be accepted to have a loan for the bucks advance