Compartir

When you yourself have put otherwise the scientific equipment available current email address us what exactly so you can

Utilized, Revived and Refurbished Digital Medical bedrooms of the Mountain Rom and Stryker and stretchers, geriatric chair gurneys, top sleep tables, health seats, exam dining tables, bed top cabinets, hoyer lifts and much more!

Hospital Bedrooms Offered Usa Specialist Wholesale Purchases Introductory email To own Pricing _ We Provider Hospital Beds Around U . s . Purchase and sell 858-263-4894

Full Digital Medical Bedrooms For sale / Variable medical beds created by Mountain Rom, Stryker, CamTech, KCI or any other commercial brand health beds designed for commercial explore and you may found in hospitals and you can medical concentrates on the usa and you will the country and medical, medical colleges, assisted living facilities, elderly care and attention and you will home-based use at home medical bedrooms, stretchers, gurneys, front side bedrooms tables, cabinets and you will remodeled durable scientific gizmos.

We ship remodeled healthcare bedrooms internationally and all sorts of along the United states. Call us within 858-263-4894 and order a bed and also facts.

*** * In addition to for sale in Cincinnati Kansas and you will Virginia Seashore and you can Richmond Va ** We are able to submit beds into the North park, Tangerine County, La Condition and Riverside County. *** Invacare bed need small installation

Our company is a general healthcare sleep repairing factory and hospital sleep dealer one deal the, excessive, remodeled and you may put patient in a position health bedrooms to help you medical clinics, hospitals while the public. I buy and sell medical beds all over the Usa and you may ship him or her of the hundreds international. You will find healthcare bed warehouses inside the San diego, Los angeles, Chi town and you may Virginia to possess high commands out-of ten beds or more. I offer beds 1 by 1 from our North park and you will il factory urban centers.

Made use of Mountain Rom 840 Centra Health Beds – out-of healthcare facilities in america so you’re able to land or any other healthcare facilities as much as the world!

Here are some some of the unique cost to the hospital beds for hospital beds for the stock now. Newest healthcare sleep catalog just click here

Utilized health sleep dealer, seller offering reconditioned health bedrooms in order to healthcare facilities, scientific stores, nursing universities, nursing homes global!

Keeps inquiries for the to find a medical facility sleep? Click Issues for selecting a medical facility sleep having information about exactly what medical sleep model is the best for your circumstances and funds.

New Hospital Bed Shipped Anywhere in Usa by the Invacare Invacare Design 5410 Complete Electronic Sleep $1,295 has sleep, lather bed mattress, birth and you will 2 year guarantee!

You may want to contact us on 858-263-4894 otherwise 858-652-1259 having Hillcrest California, Richmond – Richmond Virginia, Virginia Coastline Virginia and you may Cincinnati Kansas. Call us within 540-327-7376 or additional info or email address us within

Slope Rom P3200 Versacare health bed – Our #1 offering Hill Rom hospital sleep The Mountain Rom P3200 Versacare sleep is one of the most readily useful healthcare beds bought in the latest put, renovated medical bed mattress or an air mattress (getting bed sore protection otherwise procedures) and also a bed frame that consist only 13 in regarding the floor. For additional info on the Mountain Rom P3200 Versacare sleep click here.

Mountain Rom CareAssist Es Hospital Beds offered – among the most recent renovated bedrooms about hospital bed sector. View “CareAssist” sleep guidance click the link

Used in hospitals all over the You this might be one of the most tough and reliable beds produced and you will sold in the usa

iMedical Gadgets and you can Service “This new, Made use of and you may Excessive Health Beds and Medical Gizmos” 7615 Othello Avenue Suite F Hillcrest California. 92111 9AM to 5PM Mon-Fri 10AM so you can 2PM Tuesday Us Work environment mobile phone: (858) 263-4894 United states Email:

Call for delivery so you’re able to Los angeles 858-263-4894 or email address all of us singleparentmeet Ondersteuning at for additional information on our very own Mountain Rom healthcare beds, overbed / side sleep dining tables, bedside tables or any other medical gadgets for sale.