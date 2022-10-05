Compartir

How does Codos rating All of the Attention When there are a lot of Almost every other Temperature-Trapping Smoke?

Climate change is primarily a problem of too much carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in the atmosphere. This carbon overload is caused mainly when we burn fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas or cut down and burn forests.

There are many heat-trapping gases (from methane to water vapor), but CO 2 puts us at the greatest risk of irreversible changes if it continues to accumulate unabated in the atmosphere. There are two key reasons why.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a global climate assessment in 2013 that compared the influence of three changes to the environment as a result of human activity between 1750 and 2011: the emission of key heat-trapping gases and tiny particles known as aerosols, as well as land use changes.

By measuring the abundance of heat-trapping gases in ice cores, air, and other climate drivers as well as models, the IPCC calculated the "radiative forcing" (RF) of each climate driver-that is, the net increase (or decrease) in the amount of energy reaching Earth's surface attributable to that climate driver.

Positive RF values represent average surface warming and negative values represent average surface cooling. In total, CO 2 has the highest positive RF (see Figure 1) of all the human-influenced climate drivers compared by the IPCC.

Other gases have more potent heat-trapping ability molecule per molecule than CO 2 (e.g. methane), but are simply far less abundant in the atmosphere.

After a pulse of CO 2 is emitted into the atmosphere, cuatro0% will remain in the atmosphere for 100 years and 20% will reside for 1000 years, while the final 10% will take 10,000 years to turn over. This literally means that the heat-trapping emissions we release today from our cars and power plants are setting the climate our children and grandchildren will inherit.

Water vapor is the most abundant heat-trapping gas, but rarely discussed when considering human-induced climate change. The principal reason is that water vapor has a short cycle in the atmosphere (10 days on average) before it is incorporated into weather events and falls to Earth, so it cannot build up in the atmosphere in the same way as carbon dioxide does. However, a vicious cycle exists with water vapor, in which as more CO 2 is emitted into the atmosphere and the Earth’s temperature rises, more water evaporates into the Earth’s atmosphere, which increases the temperature of the planet. The higher temperature atmosphere can then hold more water vapor than before.

Earth receives energy that travels from the sun in a range of wavelengths, some of which we see as sunlight and others that are invisible to the naked eye, such as shorter-wavelength ultraviolet rays and longer-wavelength infrared radiation.

As energy passes through Earth's atmosphere, some is reflected back to space by clouds and small particles like sulfates; some is reflected by Earth's surface; and some is absorbed into the atmosphere by substances such as soot, stratospheric ozone, and water vapor. The remaining solar energy is absorbed by Earth itself, warming the planet's surface.

If the the times released regarding the Planet’s surface (lime “thermal up surface” arrow inside the Shape 2) escaped with the room, the world would be also cold to endure people lifetime.

Fortunately, as depicted in Figure 2 (orange “thermal down surface” arrow), some of this energy does stay in the atmosphere, where it is sent back toward Earth by clouds, released by clouds as they condense to form rain or snow, or absorbed by atmospheric gases composed of three or more atoms, such as water vapor (H 2 O), carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), nitrous oxide (N 2 O), and methane (CH 4 ).

Long-wave radiation absorbed by these gases in turn is re-emitted in all directions, including back toward Earth, and some of this re-emitted energy is absorbed again by these gases and re-emitted in all directions.

The online perception is that all outbound light is kept within the environment in place of leaking out to the place.

Heat-capturing gases, within the well-balanced size, act like an excellent blanket surrounding World, keeping temperature contained in this a variety that allows lives to thrive into a planet which have liquid water.

Unfortunately, these gases-especially CO 2 -are accumulating in the atmosphere at increasing concentrations due to human activities such as the burning of fossil fuel in cars and power plants, industrial processes, and the clearing of forests for agriculture or development.

Thus, the insulating blanket becomes too thick and overheats the planet as less energy (heat) escapes into space.