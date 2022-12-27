Compartir

All of the games in this casino come from Playtech, a high-end developer

Casino Tropez

Imperial E-Club, the company behind Casino Tropez is pretty well-known, having reputable casinos such as Europa Casino and Vegas Red under its control. It has been active since 2001 and uses its many years of experience in the industry to offer the best casino experience for Canadian players. It holds a license from the Malta Gaming Authority.

The registration bonus at this casino is pretty generous and it gives you a 100% bonus of up to C$100. Since the bonus offer is valid for 28 weeks, you stand to win as much as C$3000. The rollover requirement for this bonus is merely 30x. Casino Tropez is known for rewarding loyal players, who can receive a maximum of $250 every week. There are daily free spins and additional rewards to be won, and you can also refer a friend to the website to earn C$50.

On Tuesdays, you have the chance to win 60 free spins that can be used on slot games. By joining the VIP program, you can enjoy swift withdrawals, larger withdrawal amounts, better bonuses every week, and a dedicated account manager. This casino has some of the best titles in slots games including Thunderstruck II, Jackpot Giant, Pharaoh’s Daughter, Gonzo’s Quest, White King, Heat, Safari, and Buffalo Blitz.

Wildz Casino

This is one of the latest casinos to enter the online gambling scene in Canada, but the team behind it is experienced enough. It operates according to the laws of Malta and thus has to follow strict rules and maintain some standards. For protecting user data, Wildz Casino uses high-end SSL encryption. The games undergo frequent audits by independent bodies like iTechLabs, EGBA, and eCOGRA. The casino has a special feature that allows you to self-exclude from gambling.

Canadian players should face no problems while making payments at this establishment, because it has multiple payment modes like InstaDebit, Interac, and iDebit. Thus, while completing transactions, you can ignore changes in exchange rates and conversion fees. Gamblers in Canada don’t need to bear any transaction costs. The FAQ page has the answers to multiple common queries and in case you can’t find what you’re looking for, you can always contact the customer support team via e-mail or live chat.

Not all casinos offer no deposit bonuses these days, but Wildz Casino provides you with 20 free spins when you sign up. Also, when you make your first deposit, you can double your account balance up to C$500 and win 200 additional free spins. These free spins are delivered over 8 days, with 25 free spins for each day. With the loyalty program, you can get weekly cash backs, free spins without rollover requirements, and a dedicated account manager who can provide you with assistance immediately.

Dunder Casino

Since its inception in 2016, Dundee casino has come a long way, and today there are over 1200 high-end games you can enjoy at this skrill minimum deposit casino establishment. It has tie-ups with top gaming providers like Pragmatic Play, Blueprint Gaming, ELK, Thunderkick, Betsoft, Leander, Red Tiger, NextGen, Evolution Gaming, Yggdrasil, Microgaming, and NetEnt. You can enjoy beautiful graphics while playing the games at this casino and you don’t always net to wager using real money.

Legality is not an issue with Dunder Casino which has licenses from the Government of Curacao, UK Gambling Commission, and Malta Gaming Authority. You don’t need to perform currency conversion since the company accepts Canadian Dollars. There is a multitude of payment options available here such as Euteller, Neteller, Skrill, EcoPayz, Paysafecard, Interac Online, MasterCard, and VISA. If you are using debit or credit cards, you can deposit as much as C$10,000 for a single transaction. Moreover, withdrawals only take a maximum of 24 hours to be processed.