How to avoid my friend away from getting envious regarding me. (F/25)

She in addition to gets aggravated at myself with the method We top

We have battled that have envy in relationships for a lot of my lifestyle. I’m sure I can not enhance other’s problems but I do not want to beat people We value more this once more. I really don’t very appreciate this that it also goes. I am very safe in my worry about but We would not say I am in person prime if not super attractive but I seem to run into this problem during my relationships along with other people. In my newest disease I’ve been family members using this girl getting nearly 2 yrs today. In the beginning some thing were high, we had been one another most supporting of each other and kind. I was seeing a move over the past few months one gets in order to a point where it’s nearly debilitating as up to the woman. She simply claims most off the wall things such as this woman is looking to to bring me personally down otherwise set myself inside the a package.

I am already relationship some one that’s sort of well off but in going back I old a musician having six years and now we separated every statement and you will bills

We dyed my personal hair a little lightweight last year and you will was these are the way i was thrilled to add more in the future and you will she told you “I just dislike males that like blonde women” and you will continued as well as on precisely how ugly blonde hair is (because if We dye my tresses for men otherwise the woman ??). I love escort Spokane Valley to search “nice” whenever I go anyplace I’m not really good leggings individual unless I will the fitness center and you may she usually belittles me having it but shopping a comparable trench coating which i possess and you may tries to backup the thing i don.

I really like workouts and I’m currently implementing a size and i is actually speaking of becoming thrilled that we are putting on a while and you can she instantly close it down and you will said “you’re usually going to be thin” and you will continued about precisely how I’m the wonder basic(?). However she together with shames me personally in order to have smalll breasts (is it middle school?)

Last night we had been away for a few drinks and she are obtaining me to rise to help you an effective older dude free of charge products and i also are such as for example that isn’t worth a dollar alcohol and you can she was such as for example “as to why? you like men which have money, you would day people for cash” which is thus weird. He We day today does not funds myself at all and restaurants now and then. It is instance she only really wants to ascribe bad features if you ask me regardless of if they’re not true.

Whenever we time men strike into myself fairly apparently and you may even in the event We change them down and don’t bring drinks and you can tell them I have a boyfriend she score upset afterword one to she isn’t really are struck toward. This lady has a sweetheart therefore i hardly understand as to the reasons it also things and i also don’t know things to say to spirits the woman when the woman is disturb regarding it but it’s instance she blames me to them hitting toward me.

These are simply some examples regarding just what I am writing about in such a case. It’s getting to a spot that i be upset and you may worn out once we spend time. My current option would be simply disregarding the woman and you will glossing more than whenever she claims things rude however, she will repeat they multiple times up to We act. We skip once we was basically simply supporting along with an excellent time together and i also have no idea tips assist her that have the lady jealousy. Personally i think instance developing and you may stating I am aware this woman is simply assaulting and belittling myself due to their insecurities is a bit severe. I just desire this new buddy I first got right back.