Compartir

Classification every quarter results and you may key rates, Q4 2021

Writeup on the newest one-fourth

Buyers organization amounts in the record-high levels. Mortgage financing amounts improved of the 6%, season on 12 months, throughout the last one-fourth, supported by business gains along the Nordics. SME credit grew because of the 6% and assets significantly less than administration (AuM) enhanced because of the 17%. Mortgage loans, SME financing and AuM achieved the greatest membership in the Nordea’s history.

Solid funds growth, motivated because of the ten% escalation in money and you can rigorous prices handle. Fourth-quarter performing cash increased of the thirty two%, season toward year, in order to EUR 1,281m. Full income try upwards ten%, motivated of the an excellent seven% escalation in online focus earnings and an effective sixteen% upsurge in online commission and you can percentage income. Net reasonable worthy of influence increased from the 14%. Will cost you were according to the past one-fourth but diminished of the 10%, seasons with the season, while the fourth quarter out of 2020 are impacted by exceptional cost issues.

Continued good borrowing top quality. Online loan losings and similar web result amounted in order to EUR 56m or 7bp on the one-fourth, in contrast to 3bp regarding last one-fourth away from 2020. Realized websites financing losses remained reasonable, in line with earlier episodes, as well as the charges into one-fourth incorporated bolstered conditions for an excellent few particular items. The administration reasoning shield is unchanged on EUR 610m.

Cost-to-income proportion down to 47% and you will return for the collateral at 11.3%. Nordea’s pricing-to-income proportion enhanced to 47% regarding 57% last year throughout the last one-fourth, backed by earnings development and you can went on prices efficiency. Return to the guarantee (RoE) try eleven.3%. Earnings for each display enhanced from the forty two% so you can EUR 0.26 regarding EUR 0.18.

Dividend out of approx. EUR 0.69* each show suggested to have 2021 – CET1 proportion on 17.0%. Nordea’s Board has advised a bonus of about EUR 0.69* for every single show to have 2021 – upwards 77% out-of EUR 0.39 to possess 2020. Which usually means that a good 70% commission ratio, according to Nordea’s bonus coverage. The new CET1 proportion increased to 17.0% out of sixteen.9% in the previous quarter in fact it is now 6.8 payment issues over the regulating specifications. Nordea was dedicated to implementing a competent investment framework and you can began a good EUR 2bn show get-back plan for the , 109m shares was actually repurchased at a high price from EUR step one,160m. Nordea enjoys submitted a proper software towards the ECB set for potential realize-to the display get-backs.

New title loans Idaho economic address to own 2025. That have an excellent 2021 RoE away from eleven.2% and you may a cost-to-money proportion from 48%, Nordea has surpassed its complete-12 months 2022 economic objectives one year just before plan. Nordea’s brand new, full-12 months 2025 monetary target are a great RoE a lot more than 13%, supported by an installment-to-earnings ratio regarding forty five–47%. To have 2022, Nordea wants a great RoE a lot more than 11%, backed by a fees-to-earnings ratio from forty-two–50%, even after capital for gains and higher regulatory will set you back, for instance the Swedish bank income tax. Nordea will hold a money Segments Day toward 17 March so you’re able to mention its monetary target and you can preparations into the fresh strategy months in more detail.

(For further views, comprehend the Chief executive officer touch upon web page 2. To have significance, select page 53 on Q4 2021 declaration)

* Calculate matter according to the estimated number of offers that may enter matter at estimated bonus decision go out.

Chief executive officer review

We-all wished we could possibly have the ability to put COVID about united states in the 2021, but unfortunately the latest pandemic and the associated uncertainty went on. Overall, even in the event, 2021 try promising, with many positive cues throughout the market and you may society. In the years ahead, we may still deal with certain setbacks of new virus variants, however, we have been more experienced and you will durable within the managing the altering issues.

Having Nordea, 2021 is a successful season. I am pleased with how exactly we provides developed as the a lender – also the consumers. Our very own providers quantities increased and we also gathered industry offers along side Nordics. Our very own home loan lending became by 6%, SME lending by the 6% and you will assets significantly less than management (AuM) of the 17%, interacting with the-time-high accounts. At the same time, we continued to help make best consumer feel. I increased all of our customer care results and shorter consumer complaints of the 9%. We are now getting 41% a lot fewer grievances than just three-years ago.