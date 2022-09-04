Compartir

Nos destrozaron las radios y los televisores

It shed the radios and you may televisions to depart united states instead of images, as opposed to men and women maudlin audio you to lulled the past to sleep straight back when we nevertheless considered within the trains online Travel dating by seaside, during the farm in which Laura transmitted the woman whole milk churns for the river to get to know the prince on horseback, making out this new stamping steed on lips as in Gwendolyns lawn, abandoned to what it named love. They produced you spend nights learning Barthes and you will Derrida up until words arrived undone in our give and absolutely nothing got more worthiness than just exactly what it possess had but don’t did because if guarantees and the previous were that therefore the same. The eyes beheld just sadness. All of our ears read merely strident, shrieked words. No body wished to awaken you. It refused all of us the fresh orchards, the metropolises having pubs and you will carriages, the brand new serenity away from cemeteries, the newest hearses radiant under the sun, minds more inclined before deceased and at new time of Angelus, the new enjoying and the drunkenness of the grape harvest, haylofts where some body in the end gave us the nude muscles in addition to disclosure produced us scream.

We can simply love dry people, with the screens they seemed nude and you will desolate, the most beautiful was the only whose muscles are safeguarded into the down, a dead child during the the girl nipple

Laura was still a virgin. Her children not yet crying in the yard. She greeted the fresh crew of the Thetis anchored to the Lake Ouse, she traversed this new undulating reputation of one’s mountains from Sussex, charm engrossed during the beauty, until inside the Newhaven she discover sea mist, a furry give searching to your the lady feet, breaking her versus the lady understanding the like she not considered into the, neither perform ever. All women expelled of Heaven, destined and you can abandoned, be prostitutes. Usually do not humiliate the fresh new ashamed, stop wounding this new dead, try not to profane charm. This new Sistine Church is filled with graffiti, brand new pope has been dragged through the roadways out of Rome, flogged because of the males exactly who the guy thus cherished and you may caressed. To the desktop screens we seek out our very own shed identity, he’s all of our recollections, it get back for the past to you. All of our mommy, a slut just who escaped our house just after birthing me personally. She didnt such as my personal deal with, they wasnt telegenic, couldn’t promote soap, delighted among bubbles. She didnt want to damage the lady tits. In the evening she emptied her milk products into the toilet and i also is awoken by food cravings therefore the sour smell of her hard nipples.

And you may until the mix they unsealed their nude, secured in the blood where we like women most and come up with united states stop enjoying her or him

And then We seek out Laura, however, she died, crucified. The girl virginity offended people. Up until it quit you contained in this desert and this, out of afar, appeared to be an unreal urban area, the latest Heaven where i need to not provides believed. The new discover ground is actually filled with this new decaying cadavers of angels and you can, when an invisible hand exposed brand new gates, i read the songs you to definitely hears inside the Heaven but there was no one, no path to go after, nothing to consider. I’d in order to create my early in the day, it tale I write understanding its not certain due to the fact certainty does not occur. We invent Laura and you may she flees. Condemned so you’re able to creativeness, cursed because of the her, I disregard when the stop out of days will come, whenever dawns will emerge contained in this frightening darkness. I know, due to the fact We have only accomplished inventing they, Laura is all ladies, the girl pubic locks, their armpits, the lady right back in which lizards repose, this lady blank look where sunshine sleeps. Whenever i return to the nation, am i going to keep this in mind tale? Am i going to remember the person who was mother, the fresh new violated lady, the mandatory girl, the new breathing of charm and that today denies me for all time? The new harmful beginning from Genesis, the worst flowers?