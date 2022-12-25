Compartir

7 sooner disables the fresh new bomb, however, Zen is even a lot more worried that the burglar have a tendency to strategy the ball player

The guy easily rushes over to Seven’s place even after orders and you can needs the guy offers him the brand new target. Of the dusk, Unfamiliar sneaks into Rika’s flat to stop actions and heat detectors because of the damaging the screen. Ahead of he can get rid of the pro, Zen gets in the fresh flat to the code towards secure. Unknown initial thinks him becoming Eight, however when encountered, he threatens Zen that have a button that will detonate the newest bomb on the apartment in the event the triggered. MC trips off Unfamiliar.

Zen while the player refrain, providing coverage into the Zen’s home. Since the user relaxes off on occurrences, Zen suggests that they live along with her to any extent further, since it is dangerous on her to stay somewhere else. When you’re Jaehee agrees and approves of its relationships, Jumin is hesitant, when he thinks that a few unmarried partners ought not to alive along with her. Irrespective of, since the RFA makes with the cluster, Yoosung reveals that he’s got found an experience that can show Zen’s purity: the vendor of one’s goldfish bread.

According to the MC’s actions whenever they usually have was able to ticket all game branch thus far, brand new group usually takes place on the latest 11th day’s Zen’s route, where he’s going to manage to fundamentally take action up against the states produced against your (look for Zen/Endings to get more information).

Yoosung

Yoosung is a great friend out of Zen, plus the one or two share an effective brotherly bond together and you may Zen attempts to help and you may protect Yoosung once the ideal as he can; they commonly reported that Yoosung is jealous from Zen’s visual appearance. Zen will act as the big cousin on Yoosung, tend to seeking enhance the more youthful kid of the scolding your into quitting gaming (that has significantly hindered their degree) making sure that he can notice top toward his degree and you can efforts provide pointers so you’re able to Yoosung about how to lookup and you can operate most useful to make sure that he might be able to get a girlfriend. Zen does not tease Yoosung as much because the other users, such as for instance 707, and you will appears to care a lot regarding the Yoosung, also effect since if the guy must maintain him, for example during the 707’s station when Yoosung decides to head to Zen’s house and discover morale considering the high stress throughout the RFA; the 2 have inebriated, Yoosung much more than Zen, and Zen turns out handling and you may caring for an intoxicated Yoosung.

In the V’s channel, Zen now offers Yoosung to stay having your making him be safe immediately after stress build even worse on the RFA thanks to the hacker in order to V’s conduct, and then he free polish dating uk performs the fresh character regarding mother hen as he attempts to assist Yoosung having dinner more powerful and also to get your to visit powering that have him; Zen becomes tight due to the fact Yoosung becomes mental pursuing the truth regarding V and Rika’s matchmaking try found and you may eliminates Yoosung’s cellular phone to help your calm down. Despite just how angry Yoosung looks in the Zen’s attempt to help and you can protect your, the guy recognises the latest elderly people’s an effective intensions which can be pleased that Zen really wants to look out for your.

Relationship

From inside the Yoosung’s channel, Zen was supporting of your MC and you may Yoosung’s quickly mainly based relationships, albeit was wary on how quickly the two is actually swinging however, is not as important of the two around brand new anybody else is actually, and a couple of times requires brand new MC to provide for Yoosung and you can aims giving relationships advice on the two.

Zen and you will 707 is actually family members. Zen often prompts 707 to eat right foods for their health, unlike his regular diet plan from junk foods. Zen means your just like the a crazy kid that outstanding ability inside hacking, however, the guy doesn’t appreciate this 707 adores kitties much. Zen knows that 707 isn’t an adverse person, 707 takes care of Zen during the Yoosung’s channel when he happens to remain that have him to obtain away from their stalker. 707 even offers rather assisted Zen’s field of the hacking for the Youtube and you will and come up with certainly Zen’s movies go viral, including starting a ‘Tripter bot’ so you’re able to frequently tweet Zen’s selfies.