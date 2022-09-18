The truth about so called «Sunni Islam», that the wizards would not let you know. | Gift 2 Sunnis

Compartir

This post is a follow-up on the subject of one’s Oppression Of females When you look at the (Sunni) “Islam”, that have focus on the correct thought of nikah (eng. .

There are only two legal ic sunnah (Prophetic traditions) the Holy Quran; nikah (eng. marriage) and nikah mutah (eng. temporary marriage).

And you will legitimate for you is actually [all others] beyond these, [provided] you seek him or her [in-marriage] with [presents off] your property, hoping chastity, maybe not illegal sexual intercourse

And you can [together with prohibited for you are typical] married female but those people the correct hand have. [This really is] brand new decree of Allah abreast of your. As there are no fault on your for just what your mutually agree to not in the obligation. In fact, Allah is ever before Once you understand and you can Wise.

According to authentic (Shia) Muslim and you can Sunni sources, nikah mutah is centered as a legal heritage by Seal of all of the Prophets, Prophet Muhammad (??? ???? ???? ??????) himself:

Therefore to possess everything you take pleasure in [out of relationships] from them, provide them with their due payment Visalia hookup apps due to the fact an obligation

Sunni collection: ?a?i? Muslim. Inside the Sunni “Islam”, it’s felt another (after Sahih al-Bukhari) really genuine guide following Quran.

Abdullah (b. Mas’ud) reported: We were for the a trip having Allah’s Live messenger (Comfort end up being upon him) and in addition we didn’t come with females around. I said: Is to i not have our selves castrated? The guy (new Holy Prophet) forbade me to take action. Then supplied us permission that we would be to package short term marriage to own a specified period providing her a scarf, and ‘Abdullah up coming recited it verse: ‘People that trust do not generate illegal the favorable things which Allah makes legitimate for your requirements, and do not transgress. Allah doesn’t eg trangressers” (al-Qur’an, v. 87).

Jabir b. ‘Abdullah and you may Salama b. al-Akwa’ said: Here came to united states the latest proclaimer regarding Allah’s Messenger (Peace become through to him) and you may said: Allah’s Live messenger (Comfort feel on him) provides supplied your permission to benefit yourselves, we. age. to package temporary relationship which have females.

Salama b. al. Akwa’ and you may Jabir b. Abdullah advertised: Allah’s Live messenger (Tranquility become up on him) found united states and you will permitted me to package brief relationship.

Sunni collection: Sunan Abu Dawood. From inside the Sunni “Islam”, it is thought the third (once Sahih al-Bukhari and you can Sahih Muslim) extremely genuine book following Quran.

Source : Sunan Abi Dawud 2110 Within the-guide source : Publication a dozen, Hadith 65 English translation : Publication eleven, Hadith 2105

Narrated Jabir ibn Abdullah: The new Prophet (?) told you : If anyone gives as a dower to his wife two handfuls of flour or dates he has made her lawful for him.

It has also been transmitted by Abu Asim from Salih ibn Ruman, from Abuz Zubayr on the authority of Jabir who said: During the life of the fresh new Messenger off Allah (?) we used to contract temporary marriage for a handful of grain.

Ibn Uraij said: ‘Ati’ reported that Jibir b. Abdullah came to manage ‘Umra, therefore we stumbled on his abode, together with anybody expected your on something different, then it produced a regard to short-term relationship, whereupon he told you: Sure, we had been gaining our selves from this short-term matrimony inside the longevity of the brand new Holy Prophet (Peace be through to him) and you will at the time of Abi Bakr and you will ‘Umar.