Mr, Manager Gida Mustapha try a legal professional, government representative, politician, providers boy and you will boardroom expert away from considerable repute

His meeting as Handling Manager/Chief executive officer of your National inland waterways Authority (NIWA) has been well received because of the team and you can stakeholders, by way of their big social field sense, judge background, comprehensive journey and you can contracts in government and you can organization.

Along with the NBA, this new MD was a member of some top-notch bodies in addition to African Bar Relationship (ABA), Commonwealth Attorneys Association, All over the world Club Connection (IBA) and you will Human Liberties Institute (HRI)

The new count on regarding the brand new MD was able. Produced from inside the Adamawa Condition, Mr Mustapha attended Hong Secondary school, inside Hong Adamawa condition and you will North east University away from Arts and you may Sciences Maiduguri Borno condition, ultimate they which have WASC and you may HSC during the 1976. The guy won his Bachelor off Rules (LL.B) on Ahmadu Bello School, Zaria for the 1979 and you can is called to pub during the 1980. Off 1980 to 1981, Mr Mustapha did the fresh new mandatory National Young people Solution Corps (NYSC) – Directorate of Courtroom off legal services in the Army Headquarters and you can was at charges from review of Court Marshall Proceedings.

Just after his Federal Solution, the guy entered Sotesa Nigeria Restricted, an enthusiastic Italian consultancy agency, because the a manager Movie director in charge of Administration, making during the 1983 to join the new prestigious law firm Messrs Onagoruwa Co inside the Lagos. Together with attorney totally taken off, this new MD try designated Dominant Counsel on the agency Messrs Mustapha Partners, His legal hobbies and you will systems integrated privatization commercialization and Liberalization away from Personal Companies/Corporate and Government Parastatals. He was also doing work in preparation of numerous and you can miscellaneous banking records particularly Debentures, Promises, Mortgages, Bonds and you can Mortgage Syndications.

Certainly one of Mr. Mustapha’s community highlights is their appointment since a member of Interim Administration Panel (IMC) of your defunct Oils (Special) Believe Fund (PTF), helping meritoriously of 2000 so you’re able to 2007. In the PTF, he had been responsible for production of a right up-t0-day comprehensive endeavor and you can program declaration, and venue, exposure and whether performed, creating or quit production of latest declaration out-of Assets and you can Debts, examination of the latest Administrative framework and cost functionality away from pf Plans and you will Features certainly other duties. Mr. Mustapha and played secret frontrunners opportunities in the Nigeria Bar Relationship (NBA) serving due to the fact Personal Assistant and you will President within Yola part.

The new MD possess flew generally seeing zero under 31 regions, and always drawn interest in how waterways assets was handled during the those places

Immediately following their stint on PTF from inside the 2007, Mr. Mustapha are designated Principal Companion of your attorney, Adroit Lex. Their lawyer plus the burning want to serve the bigger society conspired to attract the latest MD on government, from the certain minutes, he had been representative Federal Republic regarding Nigeria Constituent Set-up (1988-1989), Chairman Man’s Solidarity Class-Gongola Condition (1989-1990), condition president, Personal Democratic Class-Gongola State (1990-1991); he was also a gubernatorial applicant to have SDP into the Adamawa state from inside the 1991. He was this new Deputy Federal Chairman of defunct Step Congress regarding Nigeria out-of 2010 to 2013. Within the 2007, he once again starred popular part, providing due to the fact Deputy Director general of the party’s Presidential venture Providers. His attributes stayed in popular pursuing the fusing out-of Can inserted forces together with other people to make the fresh new All Progressive Congress (APC). He was a member of NCC and you may Assistant APC Presidential Promotion Company Mobilization (2015) and member, APC Change Panel (2015). He could be and an associate, APC Board regarding Trustees.

However, Mr. Mustapha’s success meet or exceed politics together with Club; he is known boardroom expert, being appointed into forums of many businesses about design financial attributes in addition to coal and oil sectors. He’s the fresh Federal Vice-president, Complete Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship global Nigeria.

Their address to government professionals toward if in case office place new tone concept and you can guidelines of his administration. The guy troubled teamwork while the have to concentrate on the Authority’s sight and you can purpose. He’s along with said: “Only call me Manager, you don’t need getting in touch with me Movie director; There isn’t nicknames.” Mr. Mustapha who’s partnered which have pupils, features golf, lawn-tennis, travelling, documentary movies, foundation performs and you will fulfilling some one