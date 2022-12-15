Compartir

Specifically, Jayden Lee mutual an effective sizzling scene that have Chris Channels from inside the

Jayden Lee is a sexy half Korean, half Vietnamese pornstar who first started working in the adult entertainment industry as an exotic dancer. Jayden Lee made her official porn debut in 2012 and she has starred in a wealth of critically acclaimed porn productions. Down to Bang (2012) that was nominated for “Best Anal Sex Scene” at the 2012 Urban X Awards, she shot a saucy scene with Melissa Jacobs for Lesbian Sorority #2 (2012) which earned Jayden Lee a “Best Actress – All-Girl Release” at the 2013 XBIZ Awards and she filmed a terrific oral three-way with Christie Stevens and Mike Adriano for American Cocksucking Sluts #3 (2013) that was nominated for “Best Oral Sex Scene” at the 2014 AVN Awards. Directed by Mike Adriano and featuring Allie Haze, London Keyes, Kennedy Leigh, Alexis Monroe, Britney Amber, Lia Lor, Anikka Albrite, Riley Reid, Lylith Lavey, Nikki Sexx, Dillion Harper, Romi Rain, Tara Lynn Foxx, Gia Steel, Arial Rose, Carmen Monet, Natalia Robles, Nadine Sage and Naomi West, American Cocksucking Sluts #3 was a critical and commercial success which won “Best Oral Release” at the 2014 AVN Awards. Not to be missed!

You’ll like seeing Gaia’s saucy classification take which have Adriana Chechik, Talon and you may Anthony Rosano in Grease Grown: A great Parody (2013) which had been nominated for “Most useful World – Parody Release” on 2014 XBIZ Prizes and you will which claimed “Most readily useful Parody: Comedy” in the 2014 AVN and XRCO Honors

Typically, Jayden Lee keeps stayed among industry’s ideal Korean pornstars and as such this lady has come emphasized in this a steady flow out-of Asian-inspired films. You have got to here are some Jayden Lee’s epic Brazzers Live #24: Western Feelings group intercourse world with Asa Akira, Katsuni, London Keyes, Nicki Hunter, Barry Scott, Jordan Ash, Ramon No, her kinky take with Jonni Darkko in Far-eastern Sin (2014) which had been selected to possess “Asian-Inspired Release of the year” from the 2015 XBIZ Honors along with her sizzling world which have Eric John inside Far-eastern Union (2017) which was selected having “Best Ethnic Film” within 2018 AVN Honors and you can “Asian-Themed Release of the season” in the 2018 XBIZ Honors. During this period, Jayden Lee shared a wonderful anal world having Manuel Ferrara into the Far eastern Rectal (2017) featuring horny Filipino, Japanese and you will Korean pornstars Marica Hase, London Keyes and you can Mia Li. Far eastern Anal acquired “Best Ethnic Flick” at the 2018 AVN Prizes plus it is actually nominated to possess “Asian-Themed Release of the season” in the 2018 XBIZ Honors. Far eastern Rectal try recommended by Mature Digital video disc Talk publisher Chief Jack which shown in the movie feedback you to;

escort services in Wilmington

“It was various other pretty good launch by the Mason and you may HardX. Your camera performs was i’m all over this as well as the female performed a beneficial best wishes within this discharge. The fresh teases was indeed higher that female undoubtedly desire anal! These types of moments checked some great biochemistry and Mason knows how to push their musicians to get the best out-of her or him. Decent discharge!”.

Greatest Korean Pornstars #10 – Gaia

Born within the Southern area Korea and you will elevated from inside the Minneapolis, Gaia is actually a devilishly wonderful Korean pornstar, amazing dancer and you will elite group dominatrix who has got gathered a keen dedicated globally partner pursuing the because she recorded the woman first ever before sex moments inside 2012. Alongside the lady solid femdom articles, Gaia is fabled for the woman kinky porno parodies. Gaia plus common good titillating around three-method that have Natasha Vega and Eric John in the Not Traci Lords XXX: ‘eighties Stars Reborn (2016) which had been selected to own “Greatest World – Parody Discharge” during the 2017 XBIZ Honors. Offering Carter Sail, Courtney Shea, Cameron Dee, Angelina Chung, Mia Austin, Lucy Tyler, Ashlee Graham and you can Zoey Monroe, Maybe not Traci Lords Mature: A beneficial 80s Superstar Reborn try a smash hit achievements that has been nominated for “Better Parody” in the 2017 AVN Awards, “Parody Release of the year” at 2017 XBIZ Awards and you may “Most readily useful Parody” at the 2017 XRCO Honours.